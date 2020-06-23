Credit One Bank WTA Tennis 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are among 16 women's tennis players getting back on the court this week at the Credit One Back Invitational.

Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were selected as captains for the team-style tournament that is being played on clay courts in Charleston, South Carolina.

Keys' Team Kindness is headlined by Stephens and Victoria Azarenka, while Mattek Sands' Team Peace features Sofia Kenin and Genie Bouchard among others.

A total of 48 points are up for grabs during the six-day event. One point will be awarded for a victory Tuesday and Wednesday, two points are assigned to Thursday and Friday matches and three points will be handed out for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Credit One Back Invitational Information

Dates: Tuesday, June 23-Sunday, June 28

TV: Tennis Channel (4 p.m. ET each day)

Live Stream: TennisChannel.com

Odds: Odds throughout the tournament can be found on Caesars Sportsbook.

Prediction

Team Kindness over Team Peace

The squad chosen by Keys is set up for plenty of singles success.

Keys and Stephens have won the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, Azarenka is a two-time Grand Slam winner and Puig owns an Olympic gold medal.

Team Kindness boasts four players in the WTA's Top 50 rankings. Keys is No. 13, Alison Riske is 19th, Amanda Anisimova ranks 28th and Stephens is 37th.

That should hand Team Kindness an advantage in the singles matches played Tuesday through Saturday, and set it up to only need a win or two in Sunday's doubles contests to clinch the overall victory.

With eight doubles matches scheduled, including four on Sunday, Keys tried to balance her team with players who are successful in both disciplines, as she told Tennis.com's Matt Fitzgerald.

“That’s been one of the hardest things that I’ve been thinking about,” Keys said, “Who is not only great at singles but also has doubles experience, and what kind of players play well together. It’s not just a straightforward, these-players-are-great-at-singles and I’m going to pick them. The doubles points at the end are so important, you really have to get people who pair well together.”

Although Sunday's matches will be important to solidifying a victory, Team Kindness can pull ahead early with its loaded singles roster.

The only one of Tuesday's singles showdowns in which Team Peace has a significant advantage on paper is between Sofia Kenin and Riske.

Kenin is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 and she opened the Grand Slam season with an Australian Open triumph.

Mattek-Sands, who is one of the most experienced women's doubles players, has to make up for the lack of top-ranked singles depth by rallying her team together, something she is more than experienced with, as she noted to Tennis.com's Ed McGrogan.

“I personally love team competition,” Mattek Sands said “I’m a big team player; I think it’s a lot of fun; I think you can get a lot of energy out of it. It’s all about energy. What better way to do that than with a team?”

Mattek-Sands owns doubles titles at three of the four majors and took the mixed doubles gold at the 2016 Olympics.

If she can get the best out of her team in the doubles contests, Team Peace has a chance to win, but it has to be viewed as the underdog going into the tournament based off Team Kindness' potential to control singles matchups.