Reggie Wayne Describes Dealing with Racism Growing Up in Louisiana

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne spoke about dealing with racism while growing up in Louisiana on House of Athlete's I AM ATHLETE podcast on Tuesday:

"I'm from the South. Louisiana is one of the worst places you can be to be a Black man, all right? There are numerous places in that state where you don't wanna get out your car and get gas.

"You understand what I'm saying? So what you're used to and what I'm used to is going to be totally different. I'm like everybody else. I hear what you're saying about the Black Lives Matter, and what does it mean and what does it stand for.

"To me, it's a cry. It's to get the other side to open their eyes and listen."

Wayne's comments came during the third part of House of Athlete's "I AM BLACK" series, which is taking place on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

The entire episode, which features appearances from Wayne, ex-NFL wideout Brandon Marshall, ex-NFL running back Fred Taylor and others, can be seen here:

Wayne was born in New Orleans and raised in Louisiana. He went to John Ehret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, before attending college at Miami.

The six-time Pro Bowler played for the Colts from 2001-14, eclipsing 1,000 yards eight times and making the Pro Bowl six times. He won the AFC twice with the Colts and won Super Bowl XLI in February 2007.