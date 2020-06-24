Eagles Rumors: Latest on Jamal Adams Trade Buzz, Jason Peters and More

David Dermer/Associated Press

If the Philadelphia Eagles are interested, they might be able to acquire safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. The two-time Pro Bowler has requested permission to seek a trade, and the Eagles are one of seven teams with which he would like to land, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The question, of course, is whether the Eagles would want to acquire Adams. While adding a Pro Bowler to the secondary is enticing, it would come at a steep price. First, there is the upfront cost of providing New York with trade compensation.

Michael Irvin told 105.3 The Fan on May 22 that New York is seeking a first- and a third-round draft pick in exchange for Adams.

Then there's the cost of signing the 24-year-old to a long-term deal. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he is looking for something in the $20 million-per-year range:

Not only is $20 million per year excessive for a box safety—albeit a tremendous one—but it could also be difficult for the Eagles to swallow. However, they currently have just under $23 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, so it is feasible.

This gives Philadelphia an edge over the rival Dallas Cowboys—another team on Schefter's list—who have roughly $10.5 million in cap space following Dak Prescott's signing of the franchise tender.

The bigger question is whether the Jets will actually pull the trigger on a trade. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, they plan to "stand pat" and let the contract situation with Adams play out.

So, for now, it appears New York is going to hang onto Adams. If it does decide to deal him, though, the Eagles should be at the top of the list of potential destinations if they're willing to pay the price to get him.

The Eagles won't have to work a trade to bring back nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters. He remains a free agent and potentially in Philadelphia's plans.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Philly could bring the 38-year-old back either to help replace injured guard Brandon Brooks or purely for depth.

McManus told the Steve Jones Show:

"One possibility is bringing Jason Peters back into the fold because that would serve two purposes for you. One, he stated last summer that he would at least be open to playing guard in the twilight of his career. So maybe he offers a solution there. And the other part of that is Andre Dillard is taking over for him presently at left tackle, and this would give the Eagles an insurance policy in case Dillard doesn’t live up to it. So I think that’s one thing that at least remains on the table, and we’ll see what direction the Eagles decide to go in."

Asking Peters to outright replace Brooks at guard would be a tall order, and it's one that former Eagle Tra Thomas doesn't see as realistic.

Thomas told Mike Kaye of NJ Advanced Media:

"It's extremely difficult. First of all, he hasn't been in a right-handed stance in years. ... Being able to get used to being on the opposite side of the field, when you've been in a left-handed stance for 15 years now, there's a lot of muscle memory that goes into that. Two, you're going to say you've got to switch to right [side] and bump down to guard? That's asking a whole lot from someone with this quick turnaround of time because in a [few] weeks you're in training camp."

So while Peters could be back to help bolster the offensive line, he probably isn't going to be a one-for-one replacement for Brooks.

Joe Thuney

One possibility for replacing Brooks is New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney. We're back in trade territory here, as Albert Breer of The MMQB believes that trading for him is an option.

"Would they take a big swing on someone like New England's franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney? Based on what I know...I think they'd at least explore it," Breer wrote.

Peter King suggested in April that Thuney could have been among the players traded during the draft. While he remains with the Patriots, this doesn't mean New England isn't still willing to move him.

A lot could hinge on whether the Patriots can work out a long-term deal with the 27-year-old, who signed his franchise tender almost immediately. Doing so could be difficult, as he is slated to make nearly $15 million in 2020 and has little reason to ink an extension prematurely.

"With the sides no closer to an extension than they were in mid-March, and the coronavirus pandemic leading more teams across the league to be cautious with long-term deals, the odds are highest that Thuney plays on the tag in 2020," ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote.

If Thuney is going to play on the tag this season, New England may be inclined to get what it can in return from a trade rather than risk losing him outright in 2021.

The cost would likely be high for the second-team All-Pro. Once again, though, Philadelphia may be able to get a deal done if it's willing to pay that price.