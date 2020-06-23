Terrell Owens: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Silent amid Unrest Because of Donald Trump

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens ripped into Jerry Jones on Tuesday, saying the Dallas Cowboys owner has been silent amid national unrest because of his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Jones has a close friendship with Trump and was an outspoken opponent of players kneeling during the national anthem, saying in 2017 no player who protests during the anthem would play for his franchise. He was one of the leading voices in trying to suppress the peaceful protests against police brutality that began during the 2016 season with Colin Kaepernick.

Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for the league's attempts to quell the protests and encouraged players to demonstrate peacefully. Goodell's apology came in response to several star players posting a video demanding an apology and for the NFL to do better in social justice issues.

The commissioner also said he encourages a team to sign Kaepernick, who has been out of football the last three seasons, due in large part to his protests.

Owens played for the Cowboys from 2006-08, with his last season being in 2010. The 46-year-old previously called Jones a "bully" for attempting to quell players' right to free expression.

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy recently called out Jones on his silence in wake of national protests of police violence and discrimination against Black people after George Floyd's death.

McCoy said on NFL Live, per ESPN's Ed Werder:



"It don't look good, I'll say that. It doesn't look good, and you can't be silent at a time like this. I'm new to the Cowboys organization, and I'm blessed to be part of this organization. ... But when things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming. Well, this is life. This is bigger than just football, it's bigger than money, it's bigger than winning a Super Bowl. And something needs to be said."

On June 5, the Cowboys posted a video about racial injustice on their social media channels, but Jones has not publicly spoken about the topic.