Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp 'Would Support' Colin Kaepernick Signing

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

New Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said she "would support" the team's signing Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Hamp said, "If our coaches and general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, then I would support that."

Hamp was introduced as the Lions' principal owner and chairman as part of a succession plan after her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, stepped down.

There's been no indication the Lions are in the market for Kaepernick—or any quarterback, for that matter—but that could change if Matthew Stafford suffers another significant injury.

Stafford missed the final eight games last season with non-displaced fractures in his upper thoracic spine. The Lions went 0-8 in games started by David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

Chase Daniel signed a three-year deal in March to serve as Stafford's primary backup. The 33-year-old started three games over the previous two seasons for the Chicago Bears.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since March 2017 when he became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He began the movement of protesting police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season.