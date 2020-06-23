Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp 'Would Support' Colin Kaepernick Signing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

New Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said she "would support" the team's signing Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Hamp said, "If our coaches and general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, then I would support that."

Hamp was introduced as the Lions' principal owner and chairman as part of a succession plan after her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, stepped down.

There's been no indication the Lions are in the market for Kaepernick—or any quarterback, for that matter—but that could change if Matthew Stafford suffers another significant injury.

Stafford missed the final eight games last season with non-displaced fractures in his upper thoracic spine. The Lions went 0-8 in games started by David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

Chase Daniel signed a three-year deal in March to serve as Stafford's primary backup. The 33-year-old started three games over the previous two seasons for the Chicago Bears.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since March 2017 when he became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He began the movement of protesting police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Seahawks, Ravens Talking AB

    Seattle and Baltimore have both had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Seahawks, Ravens Talking AB

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Fly BLM Flag at Levi’s

    San Francisco flying a Black Lives Matter flag to show franchise’s support for fight against social injustice

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Fly BLM Flag at Levi’s

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Welcomes Mahomes

    Bron shows love to Chiefs QB after he joins voting rights group: 'Means a lot my Brother to have your voice'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron Welcomes Mahomes

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Just Called Jerry Jones' Bluff

    @MikeTanier explains how the QB fleeced his owner by signing three-year franchise tag

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Just Called Jerry Jones' Bluff

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report