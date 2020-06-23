Phillies Announce 4 More Members of Organization Tested Positive for COVID-19

Phillies Announce 4 More Members of Organization Tested Positive for COVID-19June 23, 2020
Two Philadelphia Phillies players and two of the team's staff members tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive tests across the organization to 12.
The #Phillies announced that 2 more players and 2 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One player and both staff members were tested in Clearwater. The other player was tested outside of Clearwater. They’ve now had a total of 7 players & 5 staffers test positive.
The Phillies initially announced last week five players and three staffers tested positive at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.
Following more positive tests across the league, MLB ordered the closure of all spring training facilities to clean the necessary buildings and surfaces.
