Phillies Announce 4 More Members of Organization Tested Positive for COVID-19

Two Philadelphia Phillies players and two of the team's staff members tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive tests across the organization to 12.

The Phillies initially announced last week five players and three staffers tested positive at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.

Following more positive tests across the league, MLB ordered the closure of all spring training facilities to clean the necessary buildings and surfaces.

