Phillies Announce 4 More Members of Organization Tested Positive for COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Philadelphia Phillies baseball hats in the dugout during game one of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Two Philadelphia Phillies players and two of the team's staff members tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive tests across the organization to 12.

The Phillies initially announced last week five players and three staffers tested positive at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.

Following more positive tests across the league, MLB ordered the closure of all spring training facilities to clean the necessary buildings and surfaces.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

