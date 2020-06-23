Raiders' Marcus Mariota Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Kiyomi Cook

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans leaves the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariotagot engaged to girlfriend Kiyomi Cook over the weekend, according to Rob DeMello of KHON2 News in Honolulu, Hawaii. 

Mariota and Cook met in college at Oregon. Mariota was the Heisman Trophy winner and helped lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2014-15. Cook was a member of the women's soccer team, making 55 appearances over her four years.

Cook was with Mariota when he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans

The good news for the couple is that Mariota's new home has no shortage of wedding venues. Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with the Raiders ahead of their first season in Vegas.

