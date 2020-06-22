Video: Edge Rips Randy Orton on Raw After Suffering Injury at WWE Backlash

Credit: WWE.com

Edge might be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, but The Rated-R Superstar remains focused on gaining retribution against Randy Orton.

WWE announced earlier this month that Edge underwent surgery for a torn triceps he suffered in his loss to Orton at Backlash. That drew the ire of Edge's friend, Christian, who challenged Orton to a match last week on Raw. The bout ended when The Viper delivered a punt to Christian.

As if vengeance weren't already firmly on Edge's mind, seeing his friend laid out and placed onto a stretcher unleashed the darker side of his personality.

Because of the injury, it's unclear when Edge will be physically ready to challenge Orton again. And since this is poised to be the rubber match between the two legends, WWE will probably want to save it for a major event such as Survivor Series, Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

But nobody will question the level of vitriol Edge feels toward his former friend and tag team partner.