Video: Edge Rips Randy Orton on Raw After Suffering Injury at WWE Backlash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Edge might be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, but The Rated-R Superstar remains focused on gaining retribution against Randy Orton.  

WWE announced earlier this month that Edge underwent surgery for a torn triceps he suffered in his loss to Orton at Backlash. That drew the ire of Edge's friend, Christian, who challenged Orton to a match last week on Raw. The bout ended when The Viper delivered a punt to Christian.

As if vengeance weren't already firmly on Edge's mind, seeing his friend laid out and placed onto a stretcher unleashed the darker side of his personality.

Because of the injury, it's unclear when Edge will be physically ready to challenge Orton again. And since this is poised to be the rubber match between the two legends, WWE will probably want to save it for a major event such as Survivor Series, Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

But nobody will question the level of vitriol Edge feels toward his former friend and tag team partner.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Raw Results, Grades and Reaction

    Catch up on all the action from tonight ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Raw Results, Grades and Reaction

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolph Ziggler Challenges Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dolph Ziggler Challenges Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    ∙Y2J talks WWE return ∙Styles tweets about Undertaker ∙Ryback talks Nexus reunion 📲Full breakdown inside

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: WWE Backstage Is Likely Done for Good

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: WWE Backstage Is Likely Done for Good

    Paul Davis
    via Wrestling News