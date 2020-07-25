Re-Drafting the 2014 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for May 8, 2014?

In our opinion, you'd end up with a receiver-packed round and two of the best players in the sport leading the way.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes three quarterbacks, one running back, eight wide receivers, eight offensive linemen, 10 front-seven defenders and two defensive backs.

(Excludes draft-day trades.)