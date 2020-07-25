Re-Drafting the 2014 NFL DraftJuly 25, 2020
Re-Drafting the 2014 NFL Draft
This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.
What if they could all set the flux capacitor for May 8, 2014?
In our opinion, you'd end up with a receiver-packed round and two of the best players in the sport leading the way.
Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes three quarterbacks, one running back, eight wide receivers, eight offensive linemen, 10 front-seven defenders and two defensive backs.
(Excludes draft-day trades.)
1. Houston Texans: DT Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh
What actually happened: Drafted edge Jadeveon Clowney
Where he was actually picked: 13th overall by the Rams
The Houston Texans could be tempted by several alternatives to Clowney and Aaron Donald here. Zack Martin could be a game-changing presence for a team that has been hampered by bad offensive line play for years, Khalil Mack would be an upgrade over Clowney in a more similar role, and Mike Evans could replace departed star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
But let's not kid ourselves. Donald is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and the only five-time first-team All-Pro in this draft class. Last offseason, a player vote deemed him to be the best player in the entire league, and he's undoubtedly one of the most dominant defensive players of this era.
Imagine Donald and J.J. Watt together. How could the Texans pass that up?
2. St. Louis Rams: Edge Khalil Mack, Buffalo
What actually happened: Drafted OT Greg Robinson
Where he was actually picked: Fifth overall by the Raiders
The now-Los Angeles Rams have little choice but to continue to believe in highly paid quarterback Jared Goff, so they'll pass on re-drafting a signal-caller and instead attempt to fill Donald's shoes with the next-best defender in this class, Mack.
Among members of this class, only Mack, Donald and Martin have earned multiple first-team All-Pro nods (Mack has three), and his 61.5 sacks in six seasons leads all of the class's edge defenders by a huge margin.
The highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, Mack has also forced 11 fumbles in his last two seasons alone as a member of the Chicago Bears. And that same vote that found Donald was the best player in football placed Mack in the third spot, behind only the aforementioned interior defensive lineman and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.
With Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff quarterbacking the first two selectors in this re-draft, there was never a way we wouldn't kick it off with Donald and Mack.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois
What actually happened: Drafted QB Blake Bortles
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Patriots
That leaves an opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars to finally solve a quarterback problem that has existed since the David Garrard era (if not before then). Martin and Evans would also be tempting because they're mega-elite players at their respective positions, but those guys couldn't do much good without a strong franchise quarterback in place anyway.
Jimmy Garoppolo might not be a superstar yet, but the 28-year-old original second-round pick helped the San Francisco 49ers get to the Super Bowl in his first full season as an NFL starter. He's won 21 of his 26 career starts in New England and San Francisco, and he's one of just six quarterbacks in NFL history with a triple-digit passer rating on a minimum of 500 attempts.
That makes him a fairly obvious choice over the more limited Derek Carr, but either would have to feel like a huge win for a team that wasted this pick on Bortles.
4. Cleveland Browns: WR Mike Evans, Texas A&M
What actually happened: Traded back and then forward, drafted CB Justin Gilbert eighth overall
Where he was actually picked: Seventh overall by the Buccaneers
Current Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are also in this re-draft, but if the Browns are being honest with themselves they'd have to take Evans over both.
He and Beckham are both three-time Pro Bowlers with 48 career touchdowns, but Evans hasn't caused any off-field distractions and has been more consistently reliable on the field. Beckham went over 1,300 yards in his first three seasons but hasn't hit the 1,100-yard mark since and has scored just 13 touchdowns the last three years. Evans has scored 21 touchdowns in the same time frame and went over 1,500 yards in 2018.
They'd both get the edge over Landry, who doesn't have close to as much playmaking ability. Neither would be a bad pick, but Evans has been the more productive player in recent years.
5. Oakland Raiders: QB Derek Carr, Fresno State
What actually happened: Drafted edge Khalil Mack
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Raiders
It wouldn't be totally shocking if instead of bringing back Carr, the now-Las Vegas Raiders decided to roll with Teddy Bridgewater here, and I'd guess they'd go with Garoppolo if he were available. It has never seemed as though Jon Gruden has been in love with Carr, and the team's recent decision to pay up for Marcus Mariota indicates that.
Still, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former prime MVP candidate who is usually damn efficient. He's missed just two starts in six NFL seasons, and he's coming off the highest-rated season of his career.
There's a lot more mystery surrounding Bridgewater, who is getting a chance to become a franchise quarterback for the Carolina Panthers but has started just six games in the last four NFL seasons.
6. Atlanta Falcons: G Zack Martin, Notre Dame
What actually happened: Drafted OT Jake Matthews
Where he was actually picked: 16th overall by the Cowboys
Matthews has become a steady left tackle for the Atlanta Falcons, but they can enhance the offensive line significantly by sacrificing him for Martin.
Yeah, that leaves them with a hole at a more critical position, but that's how good Martin is. He's a four-time first-team All-Pro (no other offensive player from this class has been a first-team All-Pro even once) and a six-time Pro Bowler, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
This would give the Falcons a chance to further shore up a position that has lacked stability for them in recent years. They'd just have to sign Jason Peters to replace Matthews.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Odell Beckham Jr., LSU
What actually happened: Drafted WR Mike Evans
Where he was actually picked: 12th overall by the Giants
Considering that the Browns took Evans in the No. 4 spot, this obviously makes perfect sense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beckham and Evans are similarly awesome weapons with similarly loaded resumes, so this is a fitting swap.
The Bucs could also consider Davante Adams, who has been more productive in the last three seasons, or they could opt to reselect current Buc and reigning NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett. But Adams' ceiling hasn't been close to as high as Beckham's, and the team would have to think about who could do the most for Tom Brady.
8. Minnesota Vikings: Edge Shaquil Barrett, Colorado State
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted LB Anthony Barr ninth overall
Where he was actually picked: He wasn't
It's too early for the Minnesota Vikings to simply retake Barr, who has experienced a nice career there but isn't a game-changer like Barrett on the edge and has been a little less productive than fellow off-ball linebacker C.J. Mosley.
The undrafted 27-year-old gets the nod, though, because Minnesota needs a pass-rusher to team up with Danielle Hunter, and it's impossible to ignore Barrett's ceiling after he posted a career-high 19.5 sacks to go with six forced fumbles in his first full season as an NFL starter in 2019.
That trajectory has to give him the edge over Mosley and Barr, who play lower-value roles and likely have less tread on their tires.
9. Buffalo Bills: LB C.J. Mosley, Alabama
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted WR Sammy Watkins fourth overall
Where he was actually picked: 17th overall by the Ravens
That enables the Buffalo Bills to fill a need while taking one of the best players available in Mosley.
The four-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro is the fourth-most-valuable player in this class, according to Pro-Football-Reference's approximate value (AV) metric, even though he missed all but two games in 2019.
He's a tackle machine with strong ball-hawking ability who would immediately give a huge boost to a Buffalo linebacker corps that lacks established high-end talent.
10. Detroit Lions: G Joel Bitonio, Nevada
What actually happened: Drafted TE Eric Ebron
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Browns
This isn't an exciting pick for the Detroit Lions, but Ebron didn't pan out, they haven't had a lot of stability within the interior offensive line in recent years, and Joel Bitonio has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and earned consecutive second-team All-Pro nods as a strong presence at left guard in Cleveland.
That trajectory is encouraging after an up-and-down start to his career, and with Graham Glasgow gone he'd likely help as an upgrade over either Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi.
He beats out Clowney and DeMarcus Lawrence, both of whom would help Trey Flowers on the edge. The Lions are trying to make a run with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, so protecting and providing support for him should take precedence.
11. Tennessee Titans: OT Taylor Lewan, Michigan
What actually happened: Drafted OT Taylor Lewan
Where he was actually picked: 11th overall by the Titans
There are some really good receivers on the board for the Tennessee Titans, but they've invested heavily in that position of late. And while they could use an established pass-rusher like Clowney, it wouldn't make sense for Tennessee to lose its current standout left tackle to land a player who is currently a free agent anyway.
Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler in his prime at a critical position, and the Titans made a run to the AFC Championship Game with him manning the blind side in 2019. He played a significant role as quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry experienced breakout campaigns, so it makes sense for Tennessee to stick to the status quo and keep him around in this spot.
12. New York Giants: WR Davante Adams, Fresno State
What actually happened: Drafted WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Packers
The New York Giants bailed on Beckham after five seasons there, so this would be their chance to go in the same direction positionally and address a need while potentially avoiding the off-field tumult that they encountered with OBJ.
Like Evans and Beckham, Davante Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler. Among receivers in this class, only those two have caught more touchdown passes than his 44, and he's one of just five qualified NFL players who have averaged more than 85.0 receiving yards per game since the start of 2018.
He would team up with Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard to give young quarterback Daniel Jones a superb chance to excel.
13. St. Louis Rams: WR Allen Robinson II, Penn State
What actually happened: Drafted DT Aaron Donald
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Jaguars
The Rams would have to strongly consider wide receiver Brandin Cooks here just because he went over 1,200 yards when Los Angeles made a Super Bowl run in 2018. They didn't win it all that year, but an NFC title means something.
But they just traded Cooks, so instead let's roll with another productive No. 1 receiver in Allen Robinson II, who (unlike Cooks) has a Pro Bowl on his resume and is coming off a strong campaign in which he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in Chicago. He and Mack might have been able to keep the Rams on that Super Bowl path in place of Cooks and Donald, and he, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp would make up a strong trio going forward, too.
14. Chicago Bears: CB Kyle Fuller, Virginia Tech
What actually happened: Drafted CB Kyle Fuller
Where he was actually picked: 14th overall by the Bears
The Chicago Bears would probably like to replace Mack or Robinson here, but with a consolation prize in the top wide receiver spot and no Fuller, they wouldn't likely have made a deep run anyway in 2018. And considering that's their only winning season since this draft, the smarter strategy would be to think about 2020 and beyond by reselecting one of the league's best cornerbacks.
Fuller started his career slowly but has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons. He led the league with seven interceptions while earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2018, and he's a critical piece to Chicago's puzzle moving forward.
He edges out Cooks because it's concerning how often he's been traded thus far in his career, and he beats out Clowney because there isn't much evidence he'd be a pass-rushing upgrade over Robert Quinn.
Another option is quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but the Bears are already paying almost $15 million to their top two quarterbacks in 2020 and it's fair to wonder about a player who has started just six games in the last four seasons.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jarvis Landry, LSU
What actually happened: Drafted LB Ryan Shazier
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Dolphins
This was a toss-up between Landry and Cooks, both of whom could have really helped the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver corps in different ways when the team was competitive between 2015 and 2017 and would remain factors now.
Ultimately, though, Landry would make more sense as a reliable slot alternative to Antonio Brown in those days and JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson these days. He's one of only five five-time Pro Bowlers from this class, and they'd be stealing him away from the division-rival Browns.
Considering injury and trade concerns surrounding Cooks, the more reliable option gets the nod for Pittsburgh here.
16. Dallas Cowboys: Edge DeMarcus Lawrence, Boise State
What actually happened: Drafted G Zack Martin
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys nailed their first two picks in this draft. With Martin gone in this case, might as well keep as much of the current core together with original second-round selection DeMarcus Lawrence.
Clowney would also make sense as an alternative, but I doubt Dallas would trade in Lawrence for Clowney right now. The former top pick is a three-time Pro Bowler, but he's never had a double-digit-sack season. Lawrence, on the other hand, had 25 combined sacks in 2017 and 2018—making the Pro Bowl both years.
Dallas hasn't experienced much success yet in the Lawrence era, but the team can't afford to lose both Martin and its best defensive player. That's why it would have to pass on guard Trai Turner, who could try to replace Martin but might not provide enough of an upgrade over current likely replacement Connor McGovern. The Cowboys have more offensive line depth than pass-rushing depth.
17. Baltimore Ravens: G Trai Turner, LSU
What actually happened: Drafted LB C.J. Mosley
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens no longer have Mosley anyway, and at this point in a re-draft there isn't too much a 14-win team can do to improve. Still, Turner is a perfect fit for a team that lost longtime starting guard Marshal Yanda to retirement earlier this offseason.
The five-time Pro Bowler just turned 27, has Super Bowl experience and would provide a significant upgrade over either Bradley Bozeman or Ben Powers inside for Baltimore.
He beats out fellow guard Andrew Norwell, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 but hasn't been the same since signing a big contract with the Jaguars.
18. New York Jets: LB Anthony Barr, UCLA
What actually happened: Drafted S Calvin Pryor
Where he was actually picked: Ninth overall by the Vikings
The New York Jets spent big bucks to bring in Mosley last offseason, but they also agreed to terms with Barr before that deal fell through. With Mosley long gone here, Barr makes perfect sense instead.
The last of seven four-time Pro Bowlers from this class, Barr can do a little bit of everything and is one of the best all-around off-ball linebackers in the league. He beats out Clowney because of the former top pick's discouraging sack numbers.
Pryor, meanwhile, has been out of the league since 2018.
19. Miami Dolphins: OT Jake Matthews, Texas A&M
What actually happened: Drafted OT Ja'Wuan James
Where he was actually picked: Sixth overall by the Falcons
The Miami Dolphins used a first-round pick on offensive tackle Austin Jackson in April, but Julie'n Davenport and Jesse Davis are not long-term options. Re-drafting Matthews here would give them a reliable, established left tackle and take the pressure off Jackson.
The 2018 Pro Bowler hasn't missed a start since his rookie season, hasn't missed a snap since 2016 and is one of the top pure pass-blockers in the league.
With Miami already in strong shape on the edge and at wide receiver, he beats out Clowney and Cooks.
20. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted S Deone Bucannon 27th overall
Where he was actually picked: First overall by the Texans
Clowney can't drop any further. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best all-around edge defenders in the sport, and he forced four fumbles despite making just 11 starts and settling for three sacks last season.
The Arizona Cardinals could have used him when they made a trip to the NFC Championship Game despite having just two players record five or more sacks in 2015, and he'd now be a perfect replacement for Terrell Suggs opposite Chandler Jones in the Arizona front seven.
That sure beats Bucannon, who had one strong season as a full-time starter in Arizona but has become a journeyman since his five-year tenure ended there.
21. Green Bay Packers: WR Brandin Cooks, Oregon State
What actually happened: Drafted S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Where he was actually picked: 20th overall by the Saints
The Green Bay Packers can't afford to roll into 2020 without a replacement for Davante Adams, who was re-drafted by the Giants earlier in this exercise. And with Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson II and Jarvis Landry also off the board, Brandin Cooks is the fairly obvious choice in this spot.
The original 20th overall pick ranks in the top five among this class's receivers in terms of receptions, yards and touchdowns. He's been a 1,000-yard receiver four times, and he played a major role on a Super Bowl Rams team in 2018.
Even with valid questions about his concussion history and the number of times he's been traded, that gives him an advantage over lingering first-round-caliber receivers Sammy Watkins and John Brown. And he definitely beats out Clinton-Dix, who is no longer a Packer IRL.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: G Andrew Norwell, Ohio State
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted LB Marcus Smith 26th overall
Where he was actually picked: He wasn't
In this case, a Philadelphia Eagles team that is in win-now mode takes an opportunity to replace standout guard Brandon Brooks, who went down for the 2020 season with a torn Achilles in June. That's a huge blow, but at least Norwell was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and he bounced back from an injury-derailed 2018 campaign to play every snap for the Jags in 2019.
He has the ability to help salvage this season for the Philly offensive line, and he and Brooks could be one hell of a duo beyond that.
It's not a tough call considering that Smith hasn't started a game in his NFL career.
23. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins, Clemson
What actually happened: Drafted edge Dee Ford
Where he was actually picked: Fourth overall by the Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs would be silly to mess with their Super Bowl LIV juju.
They just won their first Lombardi Trophy in half a century, and Watkins led the offense with 288 receiving yards during that postseason run. And that wasn't a fluke for a talented original top-five pick who also went over 100 yards in a close playoff loss to the Patriots in 2018.
With Ford off the roster now anyway, this is a no-brainer.
24. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Kyle Van Noy, BYU
What actually happened: Drafted CB Darqueze Dennard
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Lions
As the Cincinnati Bengals rebuild, they could use some more veteran leaders with Super Bowl experience. Two-time champion and former Patriot Kyle Van Noy could certainly provide that while still bringing some upside to the table at age 29.
The late-bloomer is coming off a career year in which he recorded 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 quarterback hits as a key member of the league's top-rated defense. He'd immediately boost a mediocre linebacker corps on the field and bring some valued experience to a young locker room.
Considering the Bengals have moved on from Dennard anyway, it's an easy call.
25. San Diego Chargers: OT Morgan Moses, Virginia
What actually happened: Drafted CB Jason Verrett
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Redskins
The Los Angeles Chargers added veteran Bryan Bulaga to the offensive tackle fray this offseason, but they also traded away Russell Okung for Trai Turner, who was re-drafted earlier in this exercise. That leaves the offensive line in need of another veteran body, and with all of the top guards gone, we'll at least give them Morgan Moses as an upgrade over Sam Tevi at right tackle.
Moses hasn't become a superstar for the Washington Redskins, but the original third-round pick hasn't missed a start since his rookie season in 2014 and should have plenty of tread on his tires at age 29.
Bigger names like Dee Ford and John Brown remain on the board as well, but the Chargers are in pretty good shape on the edge and in the receiver corps.
26. Cleveland Browns: Edge Dee Ford, Auburn
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted QB Johnny Manziel 22nd overall
Where he was actually picked: 23rd overall by the Chiefs
Maybe Evans is an upgrade over Beckham for the Browns, but there's no replacing Landry or Bitonio in this spot. So instead let's give them one of the best players available in support of Myles Garrett on the edge.
In the real world, the Browns continue to be connected to Clowney in their effort to fill that spot, likely so that they can move on from Olivier Vernon. But Ford has more career sacks than Clowney and is a year removed from a 13-sack, seven-forced-fumble Pro Bowl campaign.
The 29-year-old's boost to the defense would likely be more significant than the potential addition of Brown, mainly because there's still hope for Rashard Higgins in Cleveland.
27. New Orleans Saints: WR John Brown, Pittsburg State
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted WR Brandin Cooks 20th overall
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Cardinals
Cooks is no longer a Saint anyway, but New Orleans could still use another deep threat to work with superstar Michael Thomas and veteran Emmanuel Sanders in the receiver corps. Sanders is 33 and there isn't much depth beyond those two, but Brown is coming off the second 1,000-yard season of his career and is three years younger than Sanders.
The Saints don't have a lot of holes and wouldn't have much use for lingering key players like James White, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Preston Brown or Malcolm Butler. This is one of the only logical reselections in this spot.
28. Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville
What actually happened: Drafted WR Kelvin Benjamin
Where he was actually picked: 32nd overall by the Vikings
Teddy Bridgewater is already on the Carolina Panthers' roster, but the Panthers have decided he's their future at the sport's most important position. They can't risk passing on him here because the Patriots or Denver Broncos could pounce.
Considering that Benjamin lasted less than three years there and is now out of the league, playing it safe by reselecting the team's current starting quarterback makes sense.
29. New England Patriots: RB James White, Wisconsin
What actually happened: Drafted DT Dominique Easley
Where he was actually picked: Fourth round by the Patriots
Similar philosophy here for the Patriots, who would risk losing James White to the Seahawks if they were to pass. The Pats probably don't come back to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI if not for a heroic performance from White, who compiled 139 yards on 20 touches that evening.
This would require the Patriots to let Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler go, which is also a risk with Seattle on the clock soon. But Butler was a top-end starter for only two seasons in New England, while White continues to be a key part of that offense.
30. San Francisco 49ers: C Corey Linsley, Ohio State
What actually happened: Drafted S Jimmie Ward
Where he was actually picked: Fifth round by the Packers
At this point, the San Francisco 49ers might figure it's worth bolstering another position in hopes that Ward won't be re-drafted in the final two spots. He's a solid player, but he's never been a Pro Bowler or anything and the Broncos and Seahawks aren't in desperate need of safety help.
So instead, the 49ers can grab Corey Linsley, who has been a steady starting center for the Packers the last six years and could have helped the 49ers with their Super Bowl run in 2019. Don't forget that in the midst of that dash, regular center Weston Richburg went down with a season-ending knee injury.
31. Denver Broncos: LB Preston Brown, Louisville
What actually happened: Drafted CB Bradley Roby
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Bills
Roby played a role on the Denver Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl team, but he didn't make so much of a difference that Denver would have to protect him from Seattle in this spot—especially with Malcolm Butler available anyway.
Instead, the Broncos can re-draft a player who could have made a difference when the team went 12-4 but fell short in the 2014 playoffs. That team lacked stability next to Brandon Marshall at the off-ball linebacker position, and Brown was a productive 14-game starter who recorded triple-digit tackles with the Bills that year.
32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Malcolm Butler, West Alabama
What actually happened: Traded out of Round 1
Where he was actually picked: He wasn't
They simply have to do it.
Butler's late interception of Russell Wilson sealed New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seahawks. Take him away from the Pats and add him to the Seattle roster, and the Seahawks likely win back-to-back championships in this alternate timeline.
Plus, when the Legion of Boom began to fall apart a few years down the line, a semi-rebuild on defense would have been easier with Butler's veteran presence in the secondary.