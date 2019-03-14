Anthony Barr on Backing out of Jets Contract: Playing in NY Gives Me Cold Sweats

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Anthony Barr didn't need long to consider reversing course and spurning the New York Jets to stay with the Minnesota Vikings.

"It was mostly when I hung up the phone after saying, 'Yeah I can do New York,'" Barr said on NFL Network (via the New York Post's Brian Costello). "My stomach dropped, I kind of get some cold sweats. ... It was like you're about to go down the altar and marry the wrong woman. I think I'm making a bad choice. I did what I felt was right for myself."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Barr would sign with the Jets when the league year officially opened Wednesday. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Barr decided to re-sign with the Vikings after all.

Minnesota made it official Wednesday:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Barr will get $67.5 million over five years and $33 million guaranteed. The total value of his deal can climb to $77.5 million if he reaches all of his incentives.

Fans can sometimes take for granted the fact any agreements between teams and players aren't final until the player signs on the bottom line.

New York still has one prominent linebacker soon to join the team. Rapoport reported C.J. Mosley agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract with $51 million guaranteed.

The Jets can target a pass-rusher—almost certainly the role they envisioned for Barr—with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft as well. Should Nick Bosa be off the board, Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell and Montez Sweat would all be sensible options and come at a fraction of the cost they would've invested in Barr.