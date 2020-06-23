NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Top Available Defenders

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

If your favorite NFL team had a struggling defense last season that hasn't been properly addressed, there's still time. While the free-agent market is often down to aging veterans and other budget options by late June, several high-quality defenders remain unsigned.

Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains the biggest name of the bunch, as the three-time Pro Bowler has the potential to be a true difference-maker when 100 percent healthy. Of course, he wasn't that in 2019—he dealt with a sports hernia and finished with a mere 3.0 sacks in 13 games.

The uncertainty surrounding the 27-year-old's health is part of the reason why he remains on the open market. The Seattle Seahawks—his 2019 employer and the one team with a good grasp on his health—have not re-signed him, though that could have more to do with money than player health.

According to Josina Anderson, the Seahawks are still interested in Clowney, though financially, things aren't as promising as they were early in free agency:

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Cleveland Browns are willing to pay up to $15 million per season for Clowney, yet he remains unsigned. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot doesn't believe this is strictly because he doesn't want to play in Cleveland, though.

"I believe he probably has a team or two he'd rather play for, and that he's holding out to see if one of those teams ante up and sign him," Cabot wrote.

This suggests that either Clowney is interested in playing for a title contender and/or looking for a short-term deal that would allow him to revitalize his value. A one-year deal with Seattle would accomplish both of those goals.

Prediction: Clowney signs a one-year deal with the Seahawks

Everson Griffen

Brett Duke/Associated Press

While the Browns may still be interested in Clowney, they aren't likely to wait on him until the end of the offseason. They'll either move forward with Olivier Vernon—who is set to carry a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2020—or zero in on other free-agent options.

One of them, longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, might actually make more sense than Clowney for Cleveland. New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has obvious ties to the four-time Pro Bowler.

While Griffen is roughly five years older than Clowney, he could be the better short-term option—and a short-term deal may be the way to go with a lucrative extension for Myles Garrett looming.

"A nice one-year contract for Griffen makes more sense than a long-term deal for Clowney," Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote. "Depending upon Griffen's price, the Browns can either keep defensive end Olivier Vernon or cut him. Vernon's $15 million deal is not guaranteed until a week before the regular season."

A return to Minnesota would also make a lot of sense for Griffen, but Chad Graff and Arif Hasan of The Athletic believe a reunion is unlikely barring "a major hometown discount" from the defensive end.

Prediction: Griffen signs a one-year deal with Cleveland

Logan Ryan

Steven Senne/Associated Press

While guys who can get after the quarterback are always popular in free agency, guys who can run with receivers can be nearly as valuable. This is why it's a bit surprising to see cornerback Logan Ryan still on the open market.

The 29-year-old is a starting-caliber corner coming off a feast-or-famine season with the Tennessee Titans. He had four interceptions, but he was also frequently burned in coverage.

While Ryan isn't a fit for every team, he is a two-time Super Bowl champ who could bolster several secondaries if signed. One potential issue, though, is that he is reportedly looking for something in the $10 million-per-year range, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

This severely limits the market for the Rutgers product, as nine teams don't even have $10 million in remaining cap space.

The Detroit Lions do have that much space—they have just over $28 million—and would be a prime landing spot for Ryan. Head coach Matt Patricia was his defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, and the Lions need to improve their secondary. Detroit ranked 31st in passing yards allowed last season.

The Lions are probably Ryan's best bet of getting close to his $10 million asking price.

Prediction: Ryan signs a one-year deal with Detroit.

*Contract and cap information via Spotrac.