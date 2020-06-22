Former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford Sued for over $1M in Child's Drowning Death

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Liban Hersi, who is the mother of a child who drowned in the pool at the home of former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford, is reportedly suing for wrongful death and seeking more than $1 million in damages.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Hersi said in court documents that Crawford did not do enough to prevent the drownings that occurred on May 16.

Another person who was at the party drowned while attempting to save Hersi's five-year-old son.

Hersi said Crawford did not take steps such as putting fencing around the pool or setting up an alarm system to prevent the incident. She also said the pool's design was "unreasonably dangerous."

Crawford reacted to the drownings with an emotional Instagram post last month:

"My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I'm at a loss for words. I've struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who've passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine."

Crawford's attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement to TMZ Sports regarding the lawsuit:

"It's not unexpected that people are going to seek compensation when a tragic accident occurs.

"Carl was not at the pool when it happened. He was upstairs in his house. A couple of other adults were out at the patio watching the children. Little boy went down the slide and was in distress—lady jumped in to help and she tragically drowned as well.

"Carl has made it clear to everyone how horrible he feels about this tragic accident. He deeply regrets that someone is trying to seek money for what is a tragic accident."

Crawford played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers during a career that lasted from 2002 through 2016.