MLBPA Reportedly Rejects MLB's 60-Game Restart Proposal in Union Vote

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, now postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers were slated to play against the San Francisco Giants at the stadium today. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the league will play a full 162 game regular season due to the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The MLB Players Association's executive board voted against the league's latest proposal to start the 2020 season, which included a 60-game regular-season campaign. 

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the board overwhelmingly (33-5) signaled its disapproval of the plan.

The MLBPA issued a statement shortly after reports of the vote surfaced:

Buster Olney of ESPN noted that Monday's decision will likely trigger a series of significant moves:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

