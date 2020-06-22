MLBPA Reportedly Rejects MLB's 60-Game Restart Proposal in Union Vote

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The MLB Players Association's executive board voted against the league's latest proposal to start the 2020 season, which included a 60-game regular-season campaign.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the board overwhelmingly (33-5) signaled its disapproval of the plan.

The MLBPA issued a statement shortly after reports of the vote surfaced:

Buster Olney of ESPN noted that Monday's decision will likely trigger a series of significant moves:

