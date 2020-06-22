MLBPA Reportedly Rejects MLB's 60-Game Restart Proposal in Union Vote

MLBPA Reportedly Rejects MLB's 60-Game Restart Proposal in Union VoteJune 22, 2020
The MLB Players Association's executive board voted against the league's latest proposal to start the 2020 season, which included a 60-game regular-season campaign.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the board overwhelmingly (33-5) signaled its disapproval of the plan.
The MLBPA issued a statement shortly after reports of the vote surfaced:
Buster Olney of ESPN noted that Monday's decision will likely trigger a series of significant moves:
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
And the dominoes are now likely set to tumble: 1. Implementation of a short season by MLB 2. Some players choosing not to play. 3. PA grievance 4. Upcoming free agents get destroyed in market 5. All major labor issues merely deferred to next spring. Mutually assured destruction.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
