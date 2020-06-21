NASCAR at Talladega 2020: Start Time, TV Schedule, Odds, More for Postponed Race

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Let's try again Monday.

NASCAR announced Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was postponed a day because of rain, lightning and heavy wind. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and air on Fox with live streaming available at NASCAR.com.

NASCAR issued multiple lightning warnings throughout Sunday afternoon and was unable to salvage the race.

Here is a look at the top favorites for Monday's race, which are available at Caesar's Sportsbook:

Chase Elliott +700

Denny Hamlin +1,000

Joey Logano +1,000

Brad Keselowski +1,000

Ryan Blaney +1,100

Kyle Busch +1,200

Joe Gibbs Racing will have nothing but open track in front of it at the start of Monday's race with Martin Truex Jr. spearheading the field and teammate Denny Hamlin right by him on the front row. Kyle Busch was also drawn into the first three positions.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see one of them capture the first stage as they play off each other and find ideal drafting positions.

However, the thought here is Chase Elliott will be the one battling Hamlin for a victory by the end of the race.

As CBS Sports noted, Elliott has led laps in every race but two this season and is a mere eight points behind Kevin Harvick on the NASCAR leaderboard. He was impressive in last week's race at Homestead-Miami with a second-place finish and enjoyed a victory at Talladega Superspeedway last year.

Hamlin also has a resume of success at Talladega Superspeedway with six top-10 finishes in his last 12 starts and a victory from 2014. He also won last week's race in Miami and won at Darlington Raceway after the season restarted following the hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, while Elliott won at Charlotte.

They have been two of the best drivers since the season's restart and will battle for a victory on Monday.