Eli Manning Trolls Tom Brady with 'Tiger King' Parody Video on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Eli Manning may no longer be in the NFL, but that isn't stopping the former New York Giants quarterback from having some fun at Tom Brady's expense.

Teasing what appears to be a comedic segment for Sunday night's ESPYs broadcast, Manning shared a clip from a Tiger King parody that alluded to the New England Patriots' two Super Bowl defeats to the Giants:

Manning first got the better of Brady on the biggest stage in Super Bowl XLII in February 2008. The Giants spoiled the Patriots' perfect season as Manning hit Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.

Four years later, New York earned another dramatic win as Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a six-yard run with 57 seconds on the clock.

If you had beaten one of the NFL's greatest players in a pair of head-to-head Super Bowl matchups, you'd probably never let him live it down either.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched

    Eagles TE was hit 'unprovoked' at a restaurant, went to the hospital as a precaution and is fine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What a Successful 2020 Would Look Like for Every Team

    How each NFL franchise can meet or exceed their season expectations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What a Successful 2020 Would Look Like for Every Team

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Brett Favre: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Regarded as 'Hero'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Regarded as 'Hero'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Advises Players to Stop Players-Only Workouts Given the Recent Outbreaks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Advises Players to Stop Players-Only Workouts Given the Recent Outbreaks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report