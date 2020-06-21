Eli Manning Trolls Tom Brady with 'Tiger King' Parody Video on Twitter

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Eli Manning may no longer be in the NFL, but that isn't stopping the former New York Giants quarterback from having some fun at Tom Brady's expense.

Teasing what appears to be a comedic segment for Sunday night's ESPYs broadcast, Manning shared a clip from a Tiger King parody that alluded to the New England Patriots' two Super Bowl defeats to the Giants:

Manning first got the better of Brady on the biggest stage in Super Bowl XLII in February 2008. The Giants spoiled the Patriots' perfect season as Manning hit Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.

Four years later, New York earned another dramatic win as Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a six-yard run with 57 seconds on the clock.

If you had beaten one of the NFL's greatest players in a pair of head-to-head Super Bowl matchups, you'd probably never let him live it down either.