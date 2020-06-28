Ranking the 10 Greatest Undersized MLB Players in Recent History

0 of 11

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

If you're going to pursue a career in Major League Baseball, it helps to be exceptionally big and strong.

But even in recent history, plenty of players have proved that such qualities aren't a prerequisite for achieving stardom in the majors.

In honor of these guys, we've ranked the 10 best undersized players to play in the majors since 2000. Exactly what should qualify a baseball player as "undersized" is debatable, yet we drew the line at 5'9". According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that's the average height for American males.

Any player whose official height falls under that mark was eligible for this list. From there, we ranked them according to their peak ability and longevity.

First, we'll begin with some honorable mentions who are officially listed at 5'9".