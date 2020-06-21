Sergio Garcia: Other People 'Probably' Deserved COVID-19 More Than Nick Watney

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 21, 2020

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 20: Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage on June 20, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Watney was forced to withdraw from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In response to that news, Sergio Garcia offered the following comments, per Todd Kelly of Golfweek:

"Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. There's a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he's the one that got it." 

"Nick is unbelievable," he added. "He's a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him. He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times. I told him that it's all good."

The eyebrow-raising comment about others deserving the virus more than Watney, who Garcia traveled with to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the tournament, elicited some Twitter reaction:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

It was unclear whether Garcia meant other golfers, other people in general or something else.

As for Watney, the 39-year-old must stay in South Carolina in self-isolation for nearly two weeks, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

Watney thought something was amiss when his Whoop band revealed an elevated respiratory rate, leading to him taking another COVID-19 test on Friday.

That result came up positive after Watney tested negative three days earlier. Garcia also tested negative.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: RBC Heritage

    Tap to follow all the action from Harbour Town ➡️

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: RBC Heritage

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    RBC Heritage Round 3 Recap ➡️

    Golf logo
    Golf

    RBC Heritage Round 3 Recap ➡️

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Watney Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Nick Watney Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    RBC Heritage Round 2 Recap ➡️

    Golf logo
    Golf

    RBC Heritage Round 2 Recap ➡️

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report