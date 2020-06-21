Sergio Garcia: Other People 'Probably' Deserved COVID-19 More Than Nick Watney

Sergio Garcia: Other People 'Probably' Deserved COVID-19 More Than Nick WatneyJune 21, 2020
Nick Watney was forced to withdraw from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
In response to that news, Sergio Garcia offered the following comments, per Todd Kelly of Golfweek:
"Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. There's a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he's the one that got it."
"Nick is unbelievable," he added. "He's a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him. He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times. I told him that it's all good."
The eyebrow-raising comment about others deserving the virus more than Watney, who Garcia traveled with to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the tournament, elicited some Twitter reaction:
Amanda Rose @amandagolf59
So Sergio Garcia said: “There's a lot of other people that probably deserved [to get COVID] a lot more than [Nick Watney] and he's the one that got it.” I’d love to see a list of people Sergio thinks deserves to get COVID the most. (Tiger and PReed probably top that list, tbh)
Garrett Johnston @JohnstonGarrett
What players does Sergio have THIS level of beef with?! Sergio on Nick Watney being sick "He's one of the nicest guys on Tour. Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. So there's a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he's the one that got it."
It was unclear whether Garcia meant other golfers, other people in general or something else.
As for Watney, the 39-year-old must stay in South Carolina in self-isolation for nearly two weeks, per ESPN's Bob Harig.
Watney thought something was amiss when his Whoop band revealed an elevated respiratory rate, leading to him taking another COVID-19 test on Friday.
That result came up positive after Watney tested negative three days earlier. Garcia also tested negative.
