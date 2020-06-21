Sergio Garcia: Other People 'Probably' Deserved COVID-19 More Than Nick Watney

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Watney was forced to withdraw from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In response to that news, Sergio Garcia offered the following comments, per Todd Kelly of Golfweek:

"Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. There's a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he's the one that got it."

"Nick is unbelievable," he added. "He's a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him. He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times. I told him that it's all good."

The eyebrow-raising comment about others deserving the virus more than Watney, who Garcia traveled with to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the tournament, elicited some Twitter reaction:

It was unclear whether Garcia meant other golfers, other people in general or something else.

As for Watney, the 39-year-old must stay in South Carolina in self-isolation for nearly two weeks, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

Watney thought something was amiss when his Whoop band revealed an elevated respiratory rate, leading to him taking another COVID-19 test on Friday.

That result came up positive after Watney tested negative three days earlier. Garcia also tested negative.