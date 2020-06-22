Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper Picks

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Although NFL teams haven't practiced on the field because of coronavirus-related precautions, we can still pinpoint potential fantasy football sleepers who should exceed expectations based on their average draft positions.

In most cases, the underrated veterans have quality supporting casts, and the high-upside rookies could open the season as starters with a sizeable workload.

For the selections below, we focused on players with an average draft position in the fifth round or later. After the running backs, the sleeper cheat sheet digs deep, highlighting players in the 10th round and beyond.

For the 2020 season, pay close attention to quarterbacks coming back from injuries, rookie wide receivers and young tight ends on the rise.

Sleeper Cheat Sheet

QB Matthew Stafford, DET (10.02)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (11.02)

RB Cam Akers, LAR (5.08)

RB Ronald Jones II, TB (7.11)

WR Michael Pittman Jr., IND (11.03)

WR DeSean Jackson, PHI (11.10)

WR Brandon Aiyuk, SF (13.02)

TE Noah Fant, DEN (11.02)

TE Jonnu Smith, TEN (13.08)

TE Chris Herndon, NYJ (14.06)

*Note: Average draft position based on 12-team point-per-reception leagues

Cam Akers in Sean McVay's Offense? Yes, Please

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

In two out of three seasons under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams ranked top 10 in rushing attempts. Last year, their ground-and-pound action slipped while running back Todd Gurley averaged a season-low 14.9 carries per game. The coaching staff chose to manage his touches as he dealt with an arthritic knee issue.

Going into the 2020 campaign, the Rams have a crowded backfield, featuring Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown as the top three tailbacks.

Based on McVay's tendency to lean on the ground attack as the foundation for his offense, we should see this unit revert to its run-heavy game plan from the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Los Angeles won't have Gurley, a two-time All-Pro, but the team has a potential healthy lead running back in Akers.

The Rams selected the 21-year-old in the second round of April's draft, so the coaching staff probably expects him to contribute sooner rather than later.

Akers has the skill set to do so. He's tough to bring down, averaging 3.9 yards per rush attempt after contact, per Pro Football Focus. The Florida State product caught 69 passes for 486 yards and seven touchdowns as a collegian. McVay can use him on all three downs.

Through five campaigns, Brown hasn't recorded more than 69 rush attempts. He's behind two early-round draft picks who will likely split the majority workload.

Last year, as a rookie, Henderson recorded 39 carries for 147 yards and underwent ankle surgery in the offseason. Despite his one year of experience in the system, he's not a lock to win the starting job. Clearly, the Rams felt the need to draft an every-down playmaker to compete for the lead position.

The Rams didn't select Akers with the No. 52 overall pick to leave him on the sideline. If he doesn't start Week 1, the 5'10", 217-pounder will have every opportunity to take over the job during the season.

Brandon Aiyuk in Position for Quick Career Start

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Don't worry about Brandon Aiyuk's core-muscle injury. According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the wideout "fully recovered" and participated in a "handful" of unofficial sessions with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wideout Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a throwing session with his teammates, and he'll miss three-to-four months.

Samuel's injury will put a spotlight on the San Francisco 49ers' young and mostly inexperienced wide receiver corps. Aiyuk, a rookie first-rounder, and Jalen Hurd, who's a 2019 third-rounder, have the floor to impress the coaching staff.

Going into his third term, wideout Dante Pettis has just 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. Kendrick Bourne isn't a proven starter, opening with the first unit in eight out of 43 appearances.

Wideout Emmanuel Sanders signed with the New Orleans Saints during free agency, so Aiyuk can quickly slide into a starting spot and become the No. 2 option behind tight end George Kittle in the passing game.

Similar to Samuel, Aiyuk can extend plays after the catch. In 2019, he averaged 18.3 yards per reception as Arizona State's lead receiver.

Among the rookies, the 22-year-old is in one of the best situations to contribute right away.

Healthy Chris Herndon Primed for Breakout Year

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Chris Herndon didn't have a chance to build on his productive rookie campaign.

In 2019, the 24-year-old served a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and suffered hamstring and rib injuries. He played one game during his second season.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the New York Jets want to "unleash" Herndon in the upcoming term, which sounds like a prime opportunity for a breakout year.

As a rookie, the Miami product hauled in 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He could top those numbers while playing alongside a mediocre wide receiver group.

Among the Jets wideouts, Jamison Crowder stands out as the most consistent threat, and he's primarily a slot receiver. Breshad Perriman has yet to put together a complete season in five years, and Denzel Mims is a rookie. Josh Doctson, a 2016 first-rounder, has been a bust, logging 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns for his career.

Quarterback Sam Darnold and Herndon clicked instantly, and they could become a solid tandem in their third campaign together.

