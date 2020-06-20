LJ Figueroa Transfers from St. John's to Oregon; Averaged 14.5 PPG Last Season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former St. John's guard LJ Figueroa announced Saturday he's transferring to Oregon.

Figueroa averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Red Storm in 2019-20. He shot 37.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Players typically have to sit out a season after changing schools. However, the New York Post's Zach Braziller reported in May that Figueroa might receive a waiver allowing him immediate eligibility in 2020-21:

Figueroa averaged fewer minutes as a sophomore (28.3) compared to his freshman year (32.0) but assumed a larger role for St. John's in his second season to compensate for the departures of Shamorie Ponds and Marvin Clark.

His usage rate climbed from 21.4 percent in 2018-19 to 26.8 percent in 2019-20, according to Sports Reference. That might explain why his efficiency plummeted after he hit 51.3 percent of his field goals as a freshman.

Oregon has to replace Payton Pritchard, the 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year, but will have Chris Duarte and Will Richardson back. The Ducks also have a commitment from Jalen Terry, the No. 15 point guard and No. 71 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Assuming he can contribute right away, Figueroa will slot into the backcourt nicely alongside Duarte and Richardson. Oregon could be dangerous if the quartet of Chandler Lawson, C.J. Walker, Addison Patterson and N'Faly Dante can improve in their sophomore campaigns.