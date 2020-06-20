LJ Figueroa Transfers from St. John's to Oregon; Averaged 14.5 PPG Last Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

NEW YORK , NY - MARCH 11: LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red Storm looks on during the Big East Conference Men's Basketball Tournament First Round game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former St. John's guard LJ Figueroa announced Saturday he's transferring to Oregon.

Figueroa averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Red Storm in 2019-20. He shot 37.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Players typically have to sit out a season after changing schools. However, the New York Post's Zach Braziller reported in May that Figueroa might receive a waiver allowing him immediate eligibility in 2020-21:

Figueroa averaged fewer minutes as a sophomore (28.3) compared to his freshman year (32.0) but assumed a larger role for St. John's in his second season to compensate for the departures of Shamorie Ponds and Marvin Clark. 

His usage rate climbed from 21.4 percent in 2018-19 to 26.8 percent in 2019-20, according to Sports Reference. That might explain why his efficiency plummeted after he hit 51.3 percent of his field goals as a freshman.

Oregon has to replace Payton Pritchard, the 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year, but will have Chris Duarte and Will Richardson back. The Ducks also have a commitment from Jalen Terry, the No. 15 point guard and No. 71 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Assuming he can contribute right away, Figueroa will slot into the backcourt nicely alongside Duarte and Richardson. Oregon could be dangerous if the quartet of Chandler Lawson, C.J. Walker, Addison Patterson and N'Faly Dante can improve in their sophomore campaigns.

Related

    Oregon Ducks men’s basketball lands St. John’s transfer LJ Figueroa

    Oregon Ducks Basketball logo
    Oregon Ducks Basketball

    Oregon Ducks men’s basketball lands St. John’s transfer LJ Figueroa

    oregonlive
    via oregonlive

    Kansas Has a Strong Case to Be 'Big Man U'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kansas Has a Strong Case to Be 'Big Man U'

    Through the Phog
    via Through the Phog

    MJ's Signed, Game-Worn UNC Shoes Sell for $79,314 at Auction

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    MJ's Signed, Game-Worn UNC Shoes Sell for $79,314 at Auction

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    UK Bound BJ Boston Named California Athlete, HS Player of the Year

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    UK Bound BJ Boston Named California Athlete, HS Player of the Year

    CatsPause
    via CatsPause