49ers Rumors: Latest on Jamal Adams Trade Buzz, Trent Williams Contract and More

The San Francisco 49ers fell just short of victory in Super Bowl LIV. While the disappointment of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs lingers, this offseason has been about reloading and retooling for another run.

Contributors from last season like Emmanuel Sanders, DeForest Buckner and Matt Breida are gone. In their places are guys like rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco could theoretically add another piece to the proverbial puzzle in Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

Adams recently requested permission to seek a trade from the New York Jets. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have not yet granted that request.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco is on the list of teams to which Adams would like to be dealt:

Of course, acquiring Adams wouldn't come cheaply and would another problem. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, some in the league view Adams as a bit of a headache.

"It will be important for Adams to play along," Florio wrote. "It's no secret in league circles that Adams, undeniably an elite player, can be hard to handle. The team that trades for him and pays him won't want to risk being on the receiving end of similar treatment, sooner or later, that the Jets currently are receiving."

Additionally, the 49ers would have to give Adams the long-term deal he's been wanting form New York—and that could be the deal-breaker. Giving up draft picks during a Super Bowl window is tolerable, and the 49ers could likely get Adams to play nice for at least a season or two. However, giving him a lucrative long-term deal could be problematic.

While San Francisco has just under $16 million in cap space this season, according to Spotrac, it is going to have to pay young centerpieces like Solomon Thomas and Nick Bosa in the near future.

Trent Williams Adjusts Contract

While adding Adams may be a pipe dream, the 49ers did bring in Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams this offseason. They traded for him over draft weekend, right around the time when longtime starter Joe Staley announced his retirement.

Williams held out all of last year with the Washington Redskins but appears happy to be in his new home. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, he recently inked a restructured contract that includes a guaranteed cash advance:

Per Rapoport, Williams also passed his physical, which might have been a sticking point following his yearlong absence.

With Williams in the fold, the 49ers should have more continuity along its offensive line this season. Staley was one of several offensive linemen to miss time because of injury last season.

Injuries Mounting at Receiver

While San Francisco could see a healthier line in 2020, its receiving corps is already being bitten by the injury bug. Second-year standout Deebo Samuel recently suffered a broken foot and underwent surgery.

Fortunately, Samuel expects to be on the mend soon.

"Surgery went perfect," Samuel said on Instagram Live (h/t ESPN's Nick Wagoner). "I'm telling you all, in 10 weeks, there will be a better Deebo than you have seen. I'm telling you. Legendary."

Unfortunately, Samuel is not the only 49ers wideout to have suffered an injury recently. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, receiver/returner Richie James Jr. suffered a broken wrist:

While James wasn't an integral part of San Francisco's passing attack last season, he did return 20 kickoffs and 33 punts over the course of the regular season.