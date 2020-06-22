Championship Monday, Rey Mysterio's Revenge and More WWE Raw Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

Championship gold is the theme of the night Monday on WWE Raw, as the red brand's top titles will be on the line in four high-stakes encounters.

Charlotte Flair seeks to add a 13th title reign to her already historic resume as she challenges women's champion Asuka. After weeks of high jinks, will The Street Profits or Viking Raiders emerge with the tag titles in their grasp?

Sasha Banks and Bayley seek to continue their run as champs of the women's tag division as they defend against The IIconics, and R-Truth will put the 24/7 Championship on the line against Akira Tozawa.

What can fans expect from the title bouts, as well as Rey Mysterio's return to Raw? Find out with these predictions for Monday's episode.

New Champions

WWE has made a big deal about Monday's broadcast and the fact that so many titles are up for grabs.

It would be anticlimactic if none of those titles changed hands.

Most safe is Asuka's reign, particularly because of her unfinished business with Nia Jax. Expect The Irresistible Force to make her presence felt during the battle between The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow to set up a Triple Threat Match for July's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Also safe are Bayley and Sasha Banks, whose tag title run is still in its infancy. While The IIconics cannot afford a loss at this point, the Boss 'n' Hug Connection have brought more credibility and legitimacy to the championship than anyone has in quite some title, rejuvenating the division in the process.

Bayley and Banks are what women's tag team wrestling needs right now.

That brings us to the Raw Tag Team and the 24/7 Championships.

It feels far too early to take the tag titles off The Street Profits, who won the belts in March, but it would not be surprising to see The Viking Raiders dethrone the champions Monday night in order to either continue their feud or conclude it in grand fashion.

Look for the bearded badasses of the tag team division to regain the gold and justify the months spent building to this match.

And then there is the 24/7 title, which may well change hands multiple times Monday. It would be more surprising if it did not. Truth defending against Tozawa isn't a particularly new match, but it should be entertaining, if nothing else.

With new attention being paid to the former cruiserweight champion, look for him and his "giant ninja," as the announce team so elegantly and intelligently named the massive newcomer, to leave Raw with the title.

What's Next for Rey Mysterio?

The Master of the 619 will make his return to Raw, one week after his son, Dominik, attacked Seth Rollins, getting the best of The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples Murphy and Austin Theory.

The rivalry is intensifying with every passing week, and Monday's show figures to see the pair's disdain for each other come to a head.

For weeks, Mysterio has listened to Rollins almost mock the injury he dealt Rey. He has offered up Mysterio as a sacrifice in the name of the greater good, but the future Hall of Famer is neither willing to accept an early retirement nor is he prepared to sit back and watch Rollins take credit for doing what no man, big or small, could: take him out of wrestling.

Expect a blockbuster segment that leads to one of two things: a singles match between Mysterio and Rollins or a six-man tag team match for Extreme Rules pitting Mysterio, Aleister Black and Dominik against Rollins and Co.

The Viper Strikes Again?

The most recent broadcast ended with Randy Orton delivering a devastating punt that left Christian in need of medical attention, just one night after doing the same to Edge at the conclusion of their Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

Rolling and rejuvenated, one has to wonder what awaits Orton on Monday.

The best bet? A video package or prerecorded promo that allows the previous week's angles to breathe a bit.

Still, do not be surprised if WWE continues to plant the seeds for a match between Orton and Christian. It would make little sense to devote as much time to the idea of Captain Charisma wrestling another match, as it did last Monday night, only to not deliver.

It felt like a tease, one that will ultimately get a pay-off if Orton continues to goad and mock Christian and best friend Edge on Monday—especially with Ric Flair advertised to present The Viper as the greatest wrestler of all time in one of the night's most hyped segments.