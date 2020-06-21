NFL Draft 2021: Latest Mock Predictions for Order, Elite Prospect Landing Spots

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is roughly 10 months away, but draftniks should already be excited about what next year's class has to offer. From top quarterback prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields to defensive standouts like Gregory Rousseau and Marvin Wilson, the 2021 draft could rival any in recent memory—at least at the top end.

There's no telling which teams are going to have a crack at prospects like Lawrence, Field and Wilson because no one knows how the 2020 season will unfold. We can make an educated guess, though, by listening to the Vegas oddsmakers.

Here we will run down the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars Palace in reverse order to set up a possible 2021 draft order and use a good, old-fashioned dice roll to settle ties. While Super Bowl odds might not be an accurate predictor of future success, they indicate which teams smart bettors expect to be good.

Who's getting the No. 1 pick based on the latest odds? Let's dig in.

2021 NFL Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (250-1 odds): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Washington Redskins (150-1): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Carolina Panthers (125-1): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Cincinnati Bengals (100-1): Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami

5. Miami Dolphins (100-1): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. New York Jets (100-1): Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

7. Arizona Cardinals (60-1): Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

8. Detroit Lions (60-1): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

9. Atlanta Falcons (60-1): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

10. Miami Dolphins [from Houston] (55-1): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11. Denver Broncos (50-1): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

12. Chicago Bears (50-1): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. New York Giants (50-1): Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

14. Los Angeles Chargers (45-1): Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

15. Cleveland Browns (35-1): Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU

16. Tennessee Titans (30-1): Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

17. Las Vegas Raiders (30-1): Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

18. Jacksonville Jaguars [from Rams] (30-1): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

19. Minnesota Vikings (28-1): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (25-1): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

21. Indianapolis Colts (25-1): JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

22. New England Patriots (25-1): Jay Tufele, DT, USC

23. Buffalo Bills (25-1): Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

24. Philadelphia Eagles (20-1): LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama

25. Green Bay Packers (16-1): Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

26. Seattle Seahawks (15-1): Wyatt Davis, OL, Ohio State

27. Dallas Cowboys (13-1): Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

28. New Orleans Saints (13-1): Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-1): Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

30. San Francisco 49ers (15-2): Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

31. Baltimore Ravens (7-1): Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

32. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1): Caden Sterns, S, Texas

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

If the Jacksonville Jaguars finish with the league's worst record, this would be the most unsurprising pairing of the draft.

Finishing last in the league would mean that Year 2 of the Gardner Minshew II experiment didn't work out and that Jacksonville needs a new franchise signal-caller. Lawrence is viewed as a generational quarterback prospect and arguably the best player in this class.

"Between Fields and Lawrence, it would be Lawrence for me," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said on the Ryen Rusillo podcast. "Justin Fields is a tremendous talent, but it isn't all there yet."

Lawrence is as pro-ready as any quarterback in recent memory and would have a chance to instantly solidify the QB position for Jacksonville.

4. Cincinnati Bengals: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals were to end up with the No. 1 pick in the draft, they are not taking a quarterback like Lawrence. They took LSU's Joe Burrow in April, and even a disastrous rookie season wouldn't convince Cincinnati to give up on him after a year.

For the Bengals, who ranked 29th on total defense last season, it would make sense to address the other side of the ball. Miami pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau could be the perfect target.

Cincinnati only produced 31 sacks in 2019, which isn't going to cut it in a division with Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson leading rivals. Rousseau, who had 15.5 sacks last season, could immediately improve the Bengals pass rush.

With another strong season, Rousseau could be in a position to go even higher than No. 4. In this mock, however, two quarterbacks and a generational offensive lineman in Penei Sewell cause him to fall into Cincinnati's lap.

7. Arizona Cardinals: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

While Oregon's Sewell is almost a lock to be the first offensive lineman off the board, Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi should be a solid consolation prize for a line-challenged team. He's physically gifted and should be an experienced starter by the time April rolls around—which can often be a rare combination.

"Cosmi shows some quick feet for a 6'7" lineman and can redirect really well in pass protection," wrote ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who has Cosmi listed as an early top-10 prospect. "He has 26 career starts, playing both sides of the line."

The Arizona Cardinals scoop up Cosmi in this scenario as they continue to surround quarterback Kyler Murray with talent—the 2019 No. 1 overall pick was sacked an alarming 48 times last season.

In Arizona, Cosmi would likely start on the right side opposite D.J. Humphries, though he could be the Cardinals' left tackle of the future.