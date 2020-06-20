Report: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs to Begin on July 30; Hub Cities TBD

The NHL has reportedly set a start date for the 24-team postseason format. 

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the qualifying rounds for the Stanley Cup tournament will begin July 30, and the hub cities for both conferences are still to be determined. 

Brooks noted training camps will last two weeks, followed by teams playing one exhibition game after traveling to their hub city on either July 23 or 24. 

          

