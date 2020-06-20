Connor McDavid Autographed Oilers Rookie Card Sells for $135,811 at Auction

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has established himself as one of the NHL's best players, so it's not a surprise to see one of his rookie cards sell for a large price at auction.

Per Darren Rovell of The Action Network, McDavid's 2015-16 Upper Deck "The Cup" rookie patch autographed card sold for $135,811 on Friday:

According to PSACard.com, a Mint 9 grade indicates a card in "superb condition" with only one minor flaw ranging from a "very slight wax stain on reverse, a minor printing imperfection or slightly off-white borders."

The card seller, a man named John, told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski he originally got the card through a lucky circumstance by paying "under $150" to take part in a case break when a host opens a pack of cards for anyone who purchased a spot in the group:

"I'm recently retired after 30 years of being a carpenter. I had never really collected a card in my life. A friend of mine last year got me into breaking cards as a hobby and really enjoyed it. I picked Jaspy's because my father was a lifeguard in Hermosa Beach in the 1940s. His elementary school is across the street from Jaspy's."

McDavid has lived up to all of the hype since being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL draft. The 23-year-old led the league in points in each of his first two seasons with the Oilers (2016-17, 2017-18). He became the third player aged 20 or younger to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2016-17, joining Wayne Gretzky (twice) and Sidney Crosby (2006-07).