MLB Reportedly Considering Ties, New Extra-Inning Rules for 2020 Season

If and when Major League Baseball starts its 2020 regular season, the sport could look very different, thanks to a number of rule changes reportedly being considered.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, MLB is looking at implementing ties if the score is even at a certain point after the ninth inning.

Nightengale noted the league and players association "agreed in their proposal this week ... that they will adopt the minor league rule in 2020 that every inning after the ninth will start with a runner on second base" during the regular season.

According to Nightengale, the players are hoping to "discuss with MLB the possibility of changing the substitution rules in extra innings, allowing players to reenter the game among other possibilities."

Even though there has never been an official MLB rule allowing games to end in a tie, it has occurred at various points in the league's history. Most of them came in the early days of the sport before stadiums had lights, making it difficult to play into the night.

The most recent MLB tie came Sept. 29, 2016, between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Rain forced the game to be suspended after 5.1 innings with the score even at one.

These changes would reduce game time and potentially lower the risk of on-field interaction as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, players are expected to vote Saturday on the "'jointly developed framework' discussed by Rob Manfred and Tony Clark" for a 60-game regular-season schedule that would begin July 19.

The vote will come after the MLBPA announced owners informed the union they won't make a counterproposal to its recent 70-game offer.