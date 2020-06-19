RBC Heritage Cut Line 2020: Full List of Players Removed After Round 2

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A low-scoring round resulted in a cut of four-under par at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday.

Webb Simpson leads the stacked field at 12 under. Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are hot on his heels at 11 under, with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Palmer two shots back.

A few big names sneaked into the weekend, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele at four under. Rory McIlroy entered Friday at one over but used a brilliant, bogey-free six-under round with just 22 putts to continue his tournament.

On the flip side, some notable names missed out on sticking around, and we'll take a closer look at a few below.

Notable Golfers Cut

Rickie Fowler: -3

Kevin Kisner: -3

Jason Day: -2

Danny Willett: -2

Jim Furyk: -2

Shane Lowry: -1

Vijay Singh: -1

Patrick Reed: E

Zach Johnson: +1

Jimmy Walker: +1

Sungjae Im: +1

Hideki Matsuyama: +2

Brandt Snedeker: +2

Louis Oosthuizen: +4

Byeong Hun An: +6

Fowler, Day Miss Cut for Second Straight Week

The return to the PGA Tour didn't go well for Rickie Fowler and Jason Day at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, with both players falling four shots short of the cut at two over.

They were both much closer this time around, however, with Fowler shooting three-under and Day one shot behind.

Fowler largely fared well Thursday and Friday except for on the greens during the second round, where he lost 2.646 strokes putting. He notably missed a 4'10" putt on the par-five fifth and a 3'2" putt for par on the par-four ninth.

It looked as though things would be going Fowler's way this weekend following a few brilliant shots on Thursday.

This approach on No. 5 set up a 15'5" eagle putt:

Fowler hooked another approach around the trees to within five feet on the sixth prior to another birdie:

And he also used this 29-yard chip from the bunker to set up a tap-in birdie on the 15th:

However, it wasn't meant to be, and the world's No. 29 golfer continued a tough season, as Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest noted:

As for Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner never got it going tee-to-green, hitting just 61.1 percent of greens in regulation. The normally sensational putter also lost a stroke on the greens this week.

A volatile front nine Thursday didn't help, as he shot even par heading into Round 2.

Like Fowler, the talented Day hasn't had an easy year. He was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2015 and 2016 but has since fallen back to No. 53. He was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March with lower back stiffness.

He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational in February, but he did showcase some excellent form at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to that, shooting a 67 and 64 in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively. However, he shot 75 on Sunday and finished fourth at 11 under.

Day's next tournament will be the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, starting Thursday. Rickie Fowler is set for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 2.