Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, two NHL sources said Matthews is in quarantine at his home in Arizona, and the hope is he will be "healthy enough and eligible to travel to Toronto and participate in the opening of Leafs camp on July 10."

Simmons also reported that Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen had been spending time at Matthews' home while the NHL season has been suspended, but he did not test positive for COVID-19 and is "no longer living with Matthews—and is no longer in Arizona."

The NHL is in Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan. This phase allows teams to open their training facilities for players to take part in voluntary workouts, with a limited group of teammates present at one time.

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin July 10 and will consist of formal training camps for the 24 teams in the expanded playoff format. An official date for the start of the postseason has yet to be announced.

Simmons noted the Maple Leafs are looking to receive "clarity" on the situation with Matthews and "may have some kind of response later [Friday] or tomorrow."