Fantasy Football 2020: Ranking Michael Thomas, Top PPR Flex Targets

Heading into the 2020 NFL season (whatever form that takes), PPR has staked its claim as the most popular fantasy scoring format, according to a survey by Apex Fantasy Leagues.

That trend has been reflected in the wider industry. In 2018, Yahoo adopted half-PPR as its standard scoring format for new leagues, and ESPN made PPR its own default in the same year.

There are still plenty of fantasy managers who vocally disdain PPR, arguing, among other things, that it gives too much weight to receptions that may go for no gain.

Chances are, though, most fantasy managers also find themselves in leagues that rely on half-PPR or PPR scoring, and as such, knowing how to draft within that scoring system will pay dividends in your league.

Fantasy rankings will change slightly between now and the start of the new season, mostly based on any injuries that may happen in training camp. But the top flex players in PPR leagues will remain fairly stable between now and then, so you can get your research done ahead of time and be ready to draft come late summer.

Let's break down the top 50 flex players to target in PPR leagues this year.

Ranking Top 50 PPR Flex Targets

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (RB1)

2. Saquon Barkley, NYG (RB2)

3. Michael Thomas, NO (WR1)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (RB3)

5. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB4)

6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (RB5)

7. Davante Adams, GB (WR2)

8. Derrick Henry, TEN (RB6)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (RB7)

10. Julio Jones, ATL (WR3)

11. Tyreek Hill, KC (WR4)

12. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (WR5)

13. Austin Ekeler, LAC (RB8)

14. Kenyan Drake, ARI (RB9)

15. Chris Godwin, TB (WR6)

16. Travis Kelce, KC (TE1)

17. George Kittle, SF (TE2)

18. Miles Sanders, PHI (RB10)

19. Aaron Jones, GB (RB11)

20. Nick Chubb, CLE (RB12)

21. Josh Jacobs, LV (RB13)

22. Kenny Golladay, DET (WR7)

23. Allen Robinson, CHI (WR8)

24. Mike Evans, TB (WR9)

25. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (WR10)

26. D.J. Moore, CAR (WR11)

27. Amari Cooper, DAL (WR12)

28. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (WR13)

29. Zach Ertz, PHI (TE3)

30. Leonard Fournette, JAC (RB14)

31. Adam Thielen, MIN (WR14)

32. Todd Gurley, ATL (RB15)

33. Cooper Kupp, LAR (WR15)

34. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (RB16)

35. Robert Woods, LAR (WR16)

36. Calvin Ridley, ATL (WR17)

37. Keenan Allen, LAC (WR18)

38. Chris Carson, SEA (RB17)

39. Melvin Gordon, DEN (RB18)

40. A.J. Brown, TEN (WR19)

41. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (RB19)

42. Courtland Sutton, DEN (WR20)

43. Mark Andrews, BAL (TE4)

44. DeVante Parker, MIA (WR21)

45. Tyler Lockett, SEA (WR22)

46. D.J. Chark, JAC (WR23)

47. James Conner, PIT (RB20)

48. David Johnson, HOU (RB21)

49. T.Y. Hilton, IND (WR24)

50. Terry McLaurin, WAS (WR25)

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Especially in PPR leagues, Saints wideout Michael Thomas is ranked to be the first receiver taken off the board in fantasy drafts this year, and it's not hard to see why.

The 27-year-old provides a massive bang for your buck in PPR scoring, leading the league in receptions (149), targets (185) and yards (1,725) in 2019. In fact, his season was historic; in December, he passed Marvin Harrison's former record of 143 for the most single-season receptions in NFL history.

In a PPR league or otherwise, Thomas should be one of the first players you look to add to your roster this year. The fact that he added nine receiving touchdowns to those totals—tying for third-most in the league—doesn't hurt, either.

In 2019, he commanded double-digit targets 12 times. The addition of Emmanuel Sanders this offseason may have some fantasy owners wondering if Thomas' production can keep pace with last year, but it's safe to say he'll be the linchpin of the Saints' passing game this season.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Davante Adams is the No. 2-ranked wide receiver on average ahead of fantasy drafts this summer but the No. 7 player overall. That is largely due to the outsize preference for pass-catching running backs in PPR leagues.

When it comes to a WR1, though, fantasy managers can feel confident in the 27-year-old, who doesn't have a lot of competition for targets in Green Bay this season.

For the second draft in a row, the Packers elected not to select a wide receiver, preferring to go with the group they have been developing over the last few years. As a result, Adams will be primarily flanked by free-agent signing Devin Funchess, in addition to Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

The Fresno State product didn't deliver on his high ADP last season, finishing outside the top 20 in fantasy wideouts, but he also suffered a toe injury that kept him sidelined for multiple games.

As Fantasy Pros' Mike Tagliere pointed out, Adams has scored 16 or more PPR points in 23 of 27 games over the last two years. Expect him to live up to his billing this season.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is coming off his worst fantasy season to date in 2019, and it wouldn't be surprising if some fantasy managers are feeling gun-shy about drafting him this year as a result.

The 24-year-old netted 1,330 yards from scrimmage in 2019, and both his yards per catch (6.6) and total touchdowns (six) were down from the previous year (8.8 and 18, respectively).

However, Kamara played through knee, ankle and back injuries last season, as Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas told reporters on a call Monday.

While staying healthy is no guarantee for any player in the NFL, it stands to reason that a healthier Kamara will be a more productive Kamara in 2020.

Setting aside the time he's missed due to injuries, the former University of Tennessee star's fantasy production speaks for itself. In 45 games, he has scored 25 or more PPR points 14 times, per Tagliere.

Drew Brees himself was not free from injury in 2019, and the 41-year-old signal-caller may be looking to hand the ball off more next season than he has before. If so, Kamara will be waiting.

All rankings via Fantasy Pros.