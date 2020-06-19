Belmont Stakes Odds 2020: Examining Lines, Payouts and Picks for Elmont Field

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law comes into the 2020 Belmont Stakes as the overwhelming favorite.

Even though he is the odds-on pick, Tiz the Law still carries decent value on the betting lines, but that could change as he generates more attention ahead of Saturday.

If you can't put down a wager now on the Barclay Tagg-trained horse, there are a few other options to consider if Tiz the Law's value falls ahead of post time.

Tap It To Win and Sole Volante headline the list of top contenders, but none of the other nine horses in the field boast a comparable resume to the race favorite.

Belmont Stakes Odds

At 6/5 (bet $100 to win $120), Tiz The Law carries good odds for a horse with his pedigree.

The thoroughbred coming out of post No. 8 has four victories in his career. His most-recent triumph occurred at the Florida Derby.

The Florida Derby is typically a good indicator of which horses are favored in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Since 2013, Orb, Nyquist and Always Dreaming won the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was in line to achieve that feat before he was disqualified at Churchill Downs last May.

Of course, Tiz The Law is embarking on a different type of Triple Crown quest Saturday, but it is still worth noting the success in-form horses have had after racing at Gulfstream Park.

If you are looking for value beneath the favorite, Tap It To Win may be the best choice at 6-1.

The horse starting on the inside has three wins and has a jockey and trainer with winning experience at Belmont.

Mark E. Casse trained 2019 Preakness Stakes winner War of Will and 2019 Belmont Stakes champion Sir Winston, while John Velasquez has been atop a pair of past first-place finishers.

Tap It To Win also comes from the same bloodline as 2017 Belmont champion Tapwrit. Both horses were sired by Tapit.

Since he is known as a pacesetter and starts in post No. 1, Tap It To Win could take advantage of the Belmont's shortened length from 1½ miles to 1⅛ miles.

Sole Volante at 9/2 could surge off the inside line and make it hard for Tiz The Law to generate power at the front of the field.

At minimum, Sole Volante should be considered as a trifecta or superfecta bet since he has three straight top-two finishes, including a pair of victories.

If you want to risk money on a long shot, Farmington Road could be the best play at 15/1.

Farmington Road has a victory, a pair of second-place finishes and a fourth-place placing in 2020, and he is known to be a closer.

If the pace suits him, Farmington Road could move forward in the final few lengths to beat out Tiz The Law, if the favored horse struggles to break through the pack from his outside starting post.

Recent results at Belmont suggest any horse above 15/1 is not worth the risk. One winner in the last decade had morning-line odds above that total.

Picks

1. Tiz the Law

2. Sole Volante

3. Tap It To Win

4. Farmington Road

Statistics obtained from HorseRacingNation.com

