MLB Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Trevor Bauer, Top Available Pitchers

The economic impact of Major League Baseball's current shutdown will be felt by Trevor Bauer and the top players in the 2020 free-agency class.

Instead of commanding large deals on the market, Bauer and others may be forced to sign shorter and cheaper contracts until the market rebounds.

That could mean Bauer and Marcus Stroman have a better chance of staying with the ball clubs they were traded to last summer.

If the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are pleased with the return from their trades, they could opt to keep those players at least on a short-term basis on deals that could benefit all parties.

Predictions for Free-Agent Pitchers

Trevor Bauer

Bauer, who was involved in a three-team trade that included Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes last July, is coming off five consecutive 10-win seasons.

However, the rest of the right-handed hurler's numbers are not spectacular, and that could lead to some teams avoiding him in free agency.

The 29-year-old has a 4.04 career ERA and produced a single season with an ERA under that average.

Bauer is also coming off the first season of his career in which he conceded over 100 earned runs, with 40 of them coming over 10 starts in Cincinnati.

If there is a 2020 season, Bauer could combine with Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray to form a decent top half of the Reds rotation, which may find more success in a shortened campaign.

If Bauer improves on the totals from his first 10 appearances in a Cincinnati uniform, he could be more intriguing on the market.

But his career numbers do not suggest the ERA will go down significantly, and it may be difficult to keep earned runs down while facing the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Bauer's best option may be to remain with the Reds for at least another year to see if the free-agent market becomes more robust.

According to an executive that spoke with The Athletic's Andy McCullough, there are plenty of unknowns when it comes to 2020 free agency.

"I have no idea," the executive said. "I think a lot depends on what the (labor) deal is now, what season ticket renewal rates look like going into next year. There are just so many unknowns right now that it's a tough thing to answer with any degree of conviction."

If he re-ups in Cincinnati on a short-term deal, Bauer should receive a full year in 2021 to prove he is worth a contract spanning anywhere from three to five years.

Prediction: Bauer signs short-term deal to remain in Cincinnati.

Marcus Stroman

Stroman's win and strikeout totals improved once he was dealt from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets.

But like Bauer, the right-handed hurler has some ERA issues, as it vaulted from 2.96 to 3.77 in 11 appearances for the Mets.

Stroman may have benefited more from a full season in the National League to prove he could adjust to those hitters, build on the 4-2 record he had in August and September and drop the ERA beneath his career average of 3.76.

There is a chance Stroman can't make more than the $12 million he was scheduled to make in a 162-game season in 2020 because of the economic constraints.

If the Mets can afford the 29-year-old, it would make sense to keep him as the No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom while Noah Syndergaard recovers from Tommy John surgery.

With deGrom, Stroman and Steven Matz in place, the Mets would be better positioned to contain the strong lineups across the National League East.

A long-term deal may not be a possibility because of the market, but it would be wise for the Mets to at least lock him down for a year or two in the offseason.

Prediction: Stroman re-signs with the Mets.

