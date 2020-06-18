Gatorade Raffling off Chance for Fan to Do Commercial with Signature Athlete

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

How would you like to "Be Like Mike?"

Gatorade has joined the All In Challenge and will give the raffle winner the chance to appear in a commercial with one of the brand's signature athletes, which include Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Peyton Manning, Serena Williams and many more.

Alongside appearing in a commercial, the winner will also receive Gatorade apparel, a meet-and-greet with the signature athlete, airfare, hotel accommodations and other transportation.

As for entering the raffle, $10 will buy 10 entries, $20 will buy 25 entries, $50 will buy 100 entries and $100 will buy 200 entries.

All proceeds of the All In Challenge go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry to help fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the event has raised $58.5 million.

Gatorade nominated WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and Olympic legend Usain Bolt to keep the All In Challenge going.