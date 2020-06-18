MLBPA Finalizes Proposal to MLB Featuring 70-Game Season

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Players Association has finalized a proposal to the league for a 70-game season, executive director Tony Clark announced Thursday:

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details on the proposal:

MLB had reportedly agreed to pay players prorated salaries in their latest offer Wednesday with a season that includes 60 games, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The projected season would start July 19 and 20.

Passan predicted the owners will likely reject the offer, but there is "optimism there will be a season."

The two sides have been locked in a battle as they try to start the 2020 season that was initially delayed in March because of the coronavirus.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week there was "unequivocally" going to be a season, saying it was "100 percent" likely to happen. On Monday, he told ESPN he was "not confident," via Passan.

"The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field," Manfred said. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm 100 percent certain that's gonna happen."

Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported there are more than eight owners among the 30 who don't want the season to take place.

The two sides are now seemingly closer to a deal after Manfred and Clark met in person Wednesday.