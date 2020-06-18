Dr. Fauci Says Football Will Need Bubble Like NBA, MLS to Play 2020 Seasons

The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the NFL needs to adopt a bubble format to play the 2020 season. 

In a CNN interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci explained why the NFL may need to adopt the format that will be used by the NBA and MLS to play games: 

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble⁠—insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day⁠—it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills issued a statement in response to Fauci's comments:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

