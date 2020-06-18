Dr. Fauci Says Football Will Need Bubble Like NBA, MLS to Play 2020 Seasons

Dr. Fauci Says Football Will Need Bubble Like NBA, MLS to Play 2020 SeasonsJune 18, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the NFL needs to adopt a bubble format to play the 2020 season.
In a CNN interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci explained why the NFL may need to adopt the format that will be used by the NBA and MLS to play games:
"Unless players are essentially in a bubble—insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day—it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills issued a statement in response to Fauci's comments:
