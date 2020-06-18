Saints' Drew Brees Opening Food Bank as Part of $5M Donation Amid COVID-19

James Kenney/Associated Press

As part of a $5 million donation made in March by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, to aid coronavirus relief, a new food bank is set to open in Lafayette, Louisiana.

According to TMZ Sports, Brees released the following statement regarding the food bank:

"With many of our donations through the COVID-19 crisis we have been able to establish facilities and programs that will last far beyond the existing need. We are excited to announce a new Second Harvest Food Bank kitchen in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette, that will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week for children, families, and seniors in need, as well as the homeless throughout southwest Louisiana!"

Per TMZ, Brees said in March that he planned to work with multiple organizations "to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need."

The 41-year-old Brees has been involved in many charitable endeavors since joining the Saints in 2006 after beginning his career with the San Diego Chargers.

That includes founding the Brees Dream Foundation, which has the following mission statement: "Improving the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need."

Brees recently became the subject of controversy when he responded to a question about kneeling during the national anthem as part of an interview with Yahoo Finance by saying: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

After receiving backlash from many, including some of his own teammates, Brees apologized on Instagram, writing that he "completely missed the mark" amid the fight against racial inequality and police brutality in America following the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Brees is the all-time NFL leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, and he also led the Saints to their first and only Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2009 season.

The 13-time Pro Bowler is a surefire Hall of Famer and has little left to prove, but he continues to perform at a high level and signed a two-year deal with the Saints during the offseason, meaning he will attempt to make at least one more Super Bowl run.

Brees has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons, including last season despite the fact that he missed five games with a thumb injury. Even so, Brees managed to complete 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Saints have won the NFC South and reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but they have not been able to return to the Super Bowl.

New Orleans is stacked on both sides of the ball, and provided Brees can stay healthy and remain productive, it has a legitimate chance to go all the way in 2020.