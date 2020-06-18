Video: Donovan McNabb Shows Kevin Hart a Michael Jordan Jersey in His Floor

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Donovan McNabb attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Turner Sports)
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb has a collection of sports memorabilia so large that he had to find creative ways to display it. 

Appearing on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, McNabb showed off a Michael Jordan jersey (among others) he has in the floor of his trophy room (starts at 8:10 mark):

Jordan merchandise is among the most valuable in the sports memorabilia world, with increased demand in the wake of The Last Dance documentary airing on ESPN. 

Per Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, Jordan-related items at auction have been "setting records" and his apparel has been "flying off shelves."

McNabb didn't indicate if there was anything unique about his Jordan jersey, but the former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller has found a way to make sure visitors can't miss the iconic Chicago Bulls No. 23 when they enter his trophy room. 

Related

    Dr. Fauci Says Football Will Need Bubble Like NBA to Play 2020 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dr. Fauci Says Football Will Need Bubble Like NBA to Play 2020 Seasons

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kenyan Drake: Cardinals Will Really Take the League by Storm

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kenyan Drake: Cardinals Will Really Take the League by Storm

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    How Eagles Can Replace Brandon Brooks

    B/R ranks the top candidates to fill in for the injured Pro Bowl guard

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    How Eagles Can Replace Brandon Brooks

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Eagles Have Interest in Patriots’ Joe Thuney?

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Should Eagles Have Interest in Patriots’ Joe Thuney?

    nj
    via nj