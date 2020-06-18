Video: Donovan McNabb Shows Kevin Hart a Michael Jordan Jersey in His Floor

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb has a collection of sports memorabilia so large that he had to find creative ways to display it.

Appearing on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, McNabb showed off a Michael Jordan jersey (among others) he has in the floor of his trophy room (starts at 8:10 mark):

Jordan merchandise is among the most valuable in the sports memorabilia world, with increased demand in the wake of The Last Dance documentary airing on ESPN.

Per Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, Jordan-related items at auction have been "setting records" and his apparel has been "flying off shelves."

McNabb didn't indicate if there was anything unique about his Jordan jersey, but the former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller has found a way to make sure visitors can't miss the iconic Chicago Bulls No. 23 when they enter his trophy room.

