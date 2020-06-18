Colin Kaepernick Joins 'Medium,' Will Host Q&A Interviewing Athletes, Activists

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick will reportedly host a series of "question and answer interviews with athletes, activists and thought leaders" to discuss a variety of issues.  

Per Ben Strauss of the Washington Post, Kaepernick will also be working on the board of online publishing platform Medium. 

Strauss noted the interviews are "tentatively" being called Conversations with Colin, and they will be published on Level.

Jermaine Hall, the editor in chief of Level, Medium, told Strauss that having Kaepernick's voice can have an impact on making real change in society:

"Colin is one of our social justice leaders. I think he's leading the charge, and it's based on what's going on in the country right now. And because he's no longer in the NFL and we've lost his talent on the field—hopefully he gets back there—but we've gained an incredibly powerful voice for the black community who can actually affect social change." 

Strauss noted Kaepernick will also serve as a consultant on a "series of feature articles that will appear on the site." Hall added he's "hopeful" that Kaepernick's first interview will be out within the next two weeks. 

Kaepernick last played in an NFL game in January 2017. He has remained active in social justice causes and fighting to end systemic racism, including the Know Your Rights Camp he established in 2016 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. 

