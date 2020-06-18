Colin Kaepernick Joins 'Medium,' Will Host Q&A Interviewing Athletes, Activists

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick will reportedly host a series of "question and answer interviews with athletes, activists and thought leaders" to discuss a variety of issues.

Per Ben Strauss of the Washington Post, Kaepernick will also be working on the board of online publishing platform Medium.



Strauss noted the interviews are "tentatively" being called Conversations with Colin, and they will be published on Level.

Jermaine Hall, the editor in chief of Level, Medium, told Strauss that having Kaepernick's voice can have an impact on making real change in society: