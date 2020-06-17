Ultimate Tag Episode 5 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans and brother Derek Watt #34 of the Los Angeles Chargers walk off the field following the Texans 27-20 victory over the Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California.
Two dominant Showdown runs highlighted Ultimate Tag's fifth episode on Wednesday.

Seany took home the women's competition after needing just 50 seconds to finish the two-part obstacle course, which serves as the night's grand finale.

She avoided one of the taggers (Spitfire) on the ground-floor section and breezed through the Summit despite The Boss catching her near the end.

Seany, a sprinter, exuded confidence during the entire event and backed it up with blazing speed. She also had a heated rivalry with Dynamite, one of the taggers, all evening:

On the men's side, Thomas put forth a jaw-dropping, flawless Showdown performance, finishing in 27 seconds and avoiding both taggers:

Although the series is only five episodes old, that mark will likely stand for quite some time.

Gregory ended as a tough-luck second-place finisher despite an impressive Showdown outing of his own:

Ultimate Tag is hosted by the Watt brothers, consisting of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt. It airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

