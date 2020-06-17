Bears' Nick Foles, Wife Tori Announce Birth of 2nd Child Duke Nathan

June 18, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Nick Foles officially has more children than Super Bowl trophies.

As John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, Nick and Tori Foles announced the birth of their second child, Duke Nathan Foles:

Tori announced the birth on her Instagram page, noting Duke Nathan checked in at nine pounds and 21.75 inches long.

"What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY!" she wrote. "Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man." 

Foles has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars in his career. He led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 campaign in place of an injured Carson Wentz.

The Bears traded for him this offseason.

