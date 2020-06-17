Report: NFL Practice Squads Could Expand to 16 Players Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

NFL practice squads may expand from 10 to 16 players during the 2020 season to account for potential positive COVID-19 tests among teams' active 53-man rosters, per Mike Garafolo and Judy Battista of NFL Network.

Practice squads were already set to expand from 10 to 12, per Garafolo, who also noted that the NFLPA must sign off on the change.

On June 8, the NFL released a list of protocols and guidelines for players' returns to team facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include mandating mask-wearing within the facility and reconfiguring locker rooms to allow for six feet of separation between players, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

