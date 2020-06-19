Belmont Stakes Field 2020: Horses Worth Backing for 1st Triple Crown Leg

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Tiz The Law gallops with Exercise Rider Robin Smullen up during morning training prior to the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 18, 2020 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

For the first time in its history, the Belmont Stakes will start the Triple Crown season Saturday—and that's not the only thing that will be different.

The Belmont, typically a mile-and-a-half slog that serves as a test of endurance, was shortened this year to 1 miles with the safety of the horses in mind. That makes it essentially a Northern Kentucky Derby, just without any of the big hats and fanfare, as the race will be held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Triple Crown season will also start with the smallest field in recent memory, with only 10 horses competing. With the Preakness and Kentucky Derby months out, it's not entirely clear why trainers have held some of their horses back.

Here is a look at the entire field, along with the most recent odds:

Belmont Post Positions/Odds

1. Tap It to Win (6-1)

2. Sole Volante (9-2)

3. Max Player (15-1)

4. Modernist (15-1)

5. Farmington Road (15-1)

6. Fore Left (30-1)

7. Jungle Runner (50-1)

8. Tiz the Law (6-5) 

9. Dr Post (5-1)

10. Pneumatic (8-1)

Tiz the Law comes into the event a significant favorite at 6-5 and was considered a Triple Crown contender even before the pandemic. The colt previously won his lone race at Belmont Park last October and has drawn praise from trainer Barclay Tagg. 

"He's bigger and stronger and a little more sensible, but I don't see too much difference (from two to three years old)," Tagg said, per BloodHorse. "He's given us nothing but positive indications. He came back and won two more graded stakes and he just couldn't be doing any better.

"Even when he works, I might think I worked him too fast," added Tagg. "But he just does everything easy. He's a pleasure to work with."

Sole Volante and Dr Post are considered the two biggest contenders to upset Tiz the Law. Sole Volante is less than two weeks removed from a win at Gulfstream Park, while Dr Post has the legendary Todd Pletcher serving as his trainer.  

