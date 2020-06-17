Report: MLB's 60-Game Restart Proposal Includes Universal DH for 2020, 2021

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's latest proposal to the players reportedly includes a universal designated hitter for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.  

Joel Sherman of the New York Post provided the details of the proposal sent to players Wednesday, which calls for a 60-game season with full prorated salaries and expanded playoffs that include a $25 million postseason pool.

Baseball is the only major professional sport that has different rules between its two leagues or conferences. The DH was adopted by the American League in 1973 as something of a gimmick to compete against the superior National League, but there has been an increasing push to end pitchers batting as time has worn on.

The MLBPA proposed adding a designated hitter in the National League last season, but the change was not adopted by the league. The coronavirus pandemic led to the two sides tentatively agreeing to a universal designated hitter in March.

Pitchers are largely almost automatic outs in the National League batting order, and they are also risking injury doing a task at which they don't excel. Stars like Max Scherzer, who was hurt batting in 2015, have advocated for a universal designated hitter.

Those opposed say the rule runs contrary to how the game was meant to be played and takes managerial strategy (e.g. double switches) out of baseball. 

