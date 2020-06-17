MLB Players Trust Pledges $1M to Aid Minor Leaguers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Players Trust announced it will donate $1 million to minor league players, who have also not played this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Major League Baseball Players are proud to support our fellow players in minor league baseball," Players Trust trustee and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller said in a statement. "These players have found themselves hit hard as a result of the pandemic and are unable to play the game we all love. The game is also their livelihood and there is no doubt the financial impact has been challenging. We hope to help them navigate these difficult times."

The 2020 minor league season is widely expected to be canceled. MLB clubs have also cut back on their minor league spending by releasing players and reducing their salaries. The Oakland Athletics ceased paying minor leaguers June 1.

"Like most Major Leaguers, I came up through the minor leagues and understand the challenges that exist. Players recognize their collective responsibility to leave the game better than they found it so that the next generation is empowered to do the same for the players who will follow them," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said. "Within the baseball community, minor leaguers have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and many of them will lose a season they will never get back. We will continue to seek ways to support them."

According to the statement, the trust "will pursue strategic partnerships with organizations that are already involved in providing needs-based support to young players throughout the minor leagues." Minor leaguers were paid $400 per week from March 20 through May under an MLB mandate.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In typical seasons, many minor league salaries are at or below the national poverty line.