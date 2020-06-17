Colin Kaepernick on Chargers' Workout List, Fits LA QB Style, Anthony Lynn Says

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn isn't ruling out bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout this offseason.

Lynn told reporters Wednesday he's happy with the Chargers' crop of quarterbacks but said, "You can never have too many people waiting on the runway" and Kaepernick is on a "workout list." He said no one with the Chargers has reached out to Kaepernick yet, nor do they have plans to work him out.

Lynn added Kaepernick "fits the style of quarterback for the system we'll be running" under offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler echoed that sentiment while also mentioning the Titans as a potential fit:

Speculation that Kaepernick could get a chance to play in the NFL again has been gaining momentum.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Monday that he would "encourage" teams to give Kaepernick an opportunity.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," he said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

There has been very little indication over the previous three years that teams were even considering signing Kaepernick after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

The Seattle Seahawks were planning a workout with Kaepernick in April 2018, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team scrapped it when he declined to stop kneeling.

Kaepernick had an earlier visit with the Seahawks in June 2017. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the team passed on signing him: "We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play."

The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta last November, but he wound up changing the location on the day of the event because of an issue with the waiver the league wanted him to sign beforehand.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 2017 when he opted out of his 49ers contract. The 32-year-old threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 games with San Francisco.