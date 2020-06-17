2020 French Open Dates, Schedule Announced After Tournament's COVID-19 Delay

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The new 2020 French Open schedule has officially been announced after the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros will host qualifying rounds from Sept. 21-25, with the men's and women's main draws taking place from Sept. 27-Oct. 11.

When the French Open was postponed in March, the French Tennis Federation initially rescheduled the event for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

According to Wednesday's announcement, the decision was made to extend the tournament by one week "in a bid to act responsibly" and work with "the French government to prepare for the tournament and set out suitable measures that will ensure the health and safety of all people present."

The Australian Open took place as scheduled from Jan. 20-Feb. 2. The All England Club canceled Wimbledon in April because of the pandemic. The United States Tennis Association announced on Wednesday the U.S. Open will be played in New York from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

The French Open will be the final major tournament of the 2020 season.