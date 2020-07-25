The Best Signature NBA Player Moves

The Best Signature NBA Player MovesJuly 25, 2020
While it doesn't take a signature move to create a superstar in the NBA, history doesn't forget a legend.
Over the last 50 years, several players built a lasting reputation on the excellence of a particular skill. Even decades after someone retires, when basketball fans talk about a certain move or shot, one or two players typically come to mind.
George Gervin unleashed a finger roll. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated with a skyhook. Manu Ginobili popularized the Eurostep. We'll dive into several other examples.
In most cases, the players didn't necessarily create what became a signature move. However, they sure perfected it.
Manu Ginobili's Eurostep
Dwyane Wade, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have further popularized the Eurostep, but Manu Ginobili introduced it.
After joining the San Antonio Spurs, the crafty Argentinian guard slipped past defenders in a striking way. Basketball players have a collective tendency of when exactly they pick up a dribble to attack the rim, but Ginobili disrupted the typical rhythm.
"Americans tend to play in straight lines, where Europeans are craftier going around a guy," said David Thorpe, a basketball trainer and former ESPN analyst, per the New York Times' Jonathan Abrams.
Ginobili played a vital role on four of San Antonio's five championship teams, also appearing in two All-Star games. He's one of the greatest international players in NBA history.
Dirk Nowitzki's 1-Legged Fadeaway
Simple physics helped Dirk Nowitzki develop a near-untouchable asset.
"I came up with a shot where I just have to basically lean back, don't be athletic at all and just hoist it up," Nowitzki said in 2014.
Standing exactly 7'0", the Dallas Mavericks legend had a lethal fadeaway. Between his height, the angle of release and an extended leg further shielding his body, Nowitzki rarely found a hand in his face.
The one-legged fadeaway helped propel Nowitzki to 14 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA honors, one MVP, one title and a top-10 spot in career points.
Allen Iverson's Crossover
Allen Iverson made defenders look helpless throughout his career, boasting two of the cruelest crossovers in NBA history.
In 2006, Iverson put Washington Wizards guard Antonio Daniels on the floor twice in consecutive dribbles. He drove right, crossed left, dropped Daniels, crossed right and did it again. Wet floor or not, Daniels is forever connected with the play.
But the most memorable one happened in 2001.
During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Iverson crossed over Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyronn Lue and hit a jumper. Then, Iverson stepped over Lue—the ultimate diss in that moment.
Iverson, an 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ, entered the Basketball Hall of Fame with the 2016 class. Oh, and he crossed up Michael Jordan, too.
Tim Hardaway's Crossover
When a younger basketball fan hears about a "killer crossover," Iverson is often the player who comes to mind. Before him, though, Tim Hardaway made a bunch of defenders look silly.
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Mychal Thompson said Hardaway has the best crossover in league history because he did it quicker than anyone else. (And, Thompson said, he didn't carry the ball like Iverson—though AI's "Hall of Fame" response is an all-timer.)
Hardaway spent most of his career with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, securing five All-Star nods along the way.
Michael Jordan's Fadeaway
Michael Jordan's greatness is a product of many things, but his late-career addition of a lethal fadeaway is a major part.
As his athleticism dipped, the six-time NBA champion started to crush defenders on the block and from mid-range. Most importantly, though, Jordan could turn over either shoulder to knock down a fadeaway. That unpredictability only helped him.
"He was nearly unstoppable because he perfected his bump and fadeaway jump shot. That one move, never mind all of the other things that he could do with his back to the basket, made him one of the most dominating post players in the game," former NBA coach Hubie Brown said of Jordan.
MJ made 14 All-Star teams, won 10 scoring titles, five MVPs and celebrated six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.
Hakeem Olajuwon's Dream Shake
Not only is Hakeem Olajuwon the NBA's all-time leader in blocks, but the Houston Rockets legend also had a dynamic offensive move.
Or, rather, moves.
The "Dream Shake" could be as simple as a ball-fake to a turnaround jumper. But sometimes, it included a spin, pivot or another move to throw off the defender. Heck, Olajuwon could mix in a crossover before a dunk, layup, hook shot or jumper.
A 12-time All-Star, Olajuwon won two Finals MVP and one league MVP—as well as two Defensive Player of the Year honors. He still ranks 13th in career scoring.
George Gervin's Finger Roll
As the accompanying video shows, George Gervin himself acknowledges he didn't invent the finger roll.
He is, however, the shot's defining player.
Although he dunked occasionally, the "Iceman" would gently release the ball from his fingertips. The major difference compared to a modern-day finger roll is Gervin might be above the rim or several feet away, or maybe he'd use the backboard.
Gervin helped the Spurs transition from the ABA to the NBA, winning four scoring titles after the move. Including his ABA numbers, Gervin is the No. 16 scorer in history.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook
How do you stop a 7'2" player who releases a shot at full extension above his head? Trick question. You don't.
Yes, we hear you, Walt Chamberlain and Ralph Sampson fans. Still, we're counting on one hand the number of players who—once in their careers—managed to block Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook.
"It was the only shot I could shoot that didn't get smashed back in my face," Abdul-Jabbar said of learning the skyhook in grade school. "So I learned to rely on it early, and it was always something that I could get off, even in traffic."
Abdul-Jabbar soared to the Hall of Fame after securing 19 All-Star trips, six league MVPs, six NBA titles and two scoring titles. He's the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points.