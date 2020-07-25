The Best Signature NBA Player Moves

0 of 8

Associated Press

While it doesn't take a signature move to create a superstar in the NBA, history doesn't forget a legend.

Over the last 50 years, several players built a lasting reputation on the excellence of a particular skill. Even decades after someone retires, when basketball fans talk about a certain move or shot, one or two players typically come to mind.

George Gervin unleashed a finger roll. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated with a skyhook. Manu Ginobili popularized the Eurostep. We'll dive into several other examples.

In most cases, the players didn't necessarily create what became a signature move. However, they sure perfected it.