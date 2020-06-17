Video: Rob Gronkowski Takes on Rhythmic Gymnastics on 'Game On!'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who says Rob Gronkowski isn't graceful?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end can add rhythmic gymnastics to a resume that includes three Super Bowl titles, five Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro selections and a Comeback Player of the Year:

Gronkowski unleashed an impressive routine as part of the CBS series Game On!, especially for someone who checks in at 6'6" and 268 pounds.

Game On! is a weekly show hosted by Keegan-Michael Key that pits athletes and celebrities against each other as members of Team Gronk with Gronkowski and Team Venus with tennis legend Venus Williams.

To say the show asks the competitors to go outside of their comfort zone at times would be an understatement, as the clip of Gronkowski performing rhythmic gymnastics underscores.

If the clip is any indication, the Buccaneers can at least take solace knowing their new tight end hasn't lost much of his athleticism even after sitting out a season.