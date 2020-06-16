Superdome Announces 32 out of over 275 Employees Have Positive COVID-19 Tests

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Thirty-two Broadmoor LLC employees who were working on a renovation project in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome have tested positive for COVID-19, per Tiffany Baptiste of Fox 8.

A statement from the Superdome began as follows, per WDSU:

"We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping, and work."

Workers who tested positive were then isolated from the Superdome, mandated to complete "CDC-compliant protocol" and give Broadmoor LLC the results of a negative COVID-19 test before returning. Increased safety measures that include mandatory masks have also been put in place.

Other safety measures have been in effect, such as handwashing stations, daily cleanings and sanitations and temperature checks.

The Superdome work was deemed essential by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, per Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports.

As Baer also noted, this isn't the first time that groups of workers at stadiums have tested positive for COVID-19 en masse. Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on May 27 that there were 15 active COVID-19 cases among workers at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The number of cases at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, went up to 12 on June 4, per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

The United States has had over 2.07 million confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, per the World Health Organization. On Monday, the new case total reached 25,314, which marked the country's one-day high since June 8.

The Superdome is home to the New Orleans Saints, who are scheduled to host their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Preseason matchups are currently slated for Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, although NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the preseason may be shortened to two matchups.