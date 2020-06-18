NFL Free Agency 2021: Early Predictions for Jalen Ramsey, Top Names on Market

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Take a moment to view the 2021 free-agent class. Several notable players pop up, and they're likely on the move.

Typically, teams find a way to keep their top playmakers while inconsistent contributors land on the market despite their potential.

With the NFL uncertain about fan attendance for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have to consider a potential salary-cap reduction, which calls for a tighter budget during free agency.

Let's look ahead to the 2021 free-agent pool and go through some early predictions for the biggest names on expiring contracts. Where will they sign next offseason?



QB Mitchell Trubisky

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Barring another Pro Bowl season that comes along with a playoff appearance, Mitchell Trubisky will likely play for another team in 2021.

This offseason, the Chicago Bears acquired quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has three years on his deal with the option to void the contract after the 2020 or 2021 term if his performance meets certain thresholds, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bears also declined to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option, which isn't a good sign for the No. 2 overall pick from 2017.

Even if Trubisky plays well, the Bears may hesitate to pay a premium price to keep him off the market after an inconsistent four-year run.

If the Indianapolis Colts finish with a .500 record or better, they could have a draft pick outside the top 15, which makes it difficult to land a blue-chip quarterback prospect.

With Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett off the books next offseason, general manager Chris Ballard should add a veteran signal-caller during free agency in case he's unable to trade up for one before or during the draft.

The Colts can sign Trubisky and allow him to battle Jacob Eason or a rookie selection in 2021 class. He doesn't have to become the automatic starter, but the offense would have a placeholder until the front office tabs its quarterback of the future. The 25-year-old would have a chance to reinvent himself under head coach Frank Reich.



Prediction: Trubisky signs with the Colts

RB Leonard Fournette

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars proactively attempted to trade Leonard Fournette to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Shortly after, the team declined the running back's fifth-year option.

Despite coming off his best season as a pro, Fournette's future with the Jaguars seems cloudy. He recorded 1,674 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage. Furthermore, the LSU product only missed one game after sitting out for 11 contests through his first two seasons.

If Fournette eclipses 1,600 yards from scrimmage in consecutive terms, he could price himself out of Jacksonville while the front office pursues a cheaper option who can provide similar production.

In 2019, Fournette became a decent receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 522 yards. As a playmaker on passing downs, he increased his market value.

Although Fournette may not command a top-dollar salary, he'll garner widespread interest from clubs that need a lead ball-carrier or a second component to a one-two punch.

With Jordan Howard on the books through the 2021 campaign, the Miami Dolphins can add Fournette to form a physical duo.

The Dolphins will have the money to load up at the skill positions while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays on his rookie deal. Miami's rugged ground attack can change the identity of the team and take some pressure off the young signal-caller in 2021.

Prediction: Fournette signs with the Dolphins

EDGE Bud Dupree

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to make shrewd financial decisions next offseason. All-Pro edge-rusher T.J. Watt could command a massive extension if he continues to progress in his fourth campaign. The Wisconsin product has already earned (two) Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The Steelers probably won't have the cap space to pay two edge-rushers on new deals with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's $41.25 million cap hit in 2021.

While Watt improved his pass-rushing numbers every season, Bud Dupree had a breakout 11.5-sack campaign after four mediocre years as a pass-rusher.

Assuming Dupree hits the market, the New York Jets should pounce on him. Gang Green doesn't have a viable edge-rusher under contract beyond the 2020 term.

With a clean slate at outside linebacker, general manager Joe Douglas can stock up on talent that may burn through some of the team's cap space but vastly improve the defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold's rookie contract will allow this team two more years to make lucrative investments for talent-needy positions.

Prediction: Dupree signs with the Jets

CB Jalen Ramsey

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey lists as the biggest name among the four listed, and he may have the least amount of uncertainty concerning his future.

Ramsey told reporters that he plans to show up at training camp even without a contract extension (h/t NFL Network's Steve Wyche). He doesn't seem worried about a new deal from the team that traded two first-rounders and 2021 fourth-rounder to acquire him.

Because the Rams traded premium draft capital to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey, they'll likely do whatever it takes to keep him in Los Angeles.

General manager Les Snead doesn't have a timeline for the progression of negotiations between Ramsey and the team, but he intends to keep the star cornerback in the fold for the long term, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

This prediction seems like a no-brainer.

Prediction: Ramsey re-signs with the Rams