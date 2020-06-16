NBA Reportedly Chooses Disney World Hotels Lakers, Clippers, More Will Stay in

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Coronado Springs Resort, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club will combine to host the 22 NBA teams currently scheduled to finish the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

As Charania noted, the split is determined by seeding.

The top four teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference are headed for the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

The remaining teams currently in the playoff picture are going to the Grand Floridian.

The final six teams, who are on the outside looking into the playoffs, will be staying at the Yacht Club.

Eight other teams who are further outside the postseason picture will not be heading to Florida to finish the season, which has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tipoff for the remainder of the campaign is set for July 30 through October 12.

Gran Destino opened in July 2019, and Thomas Smith of the Disney Parks blog provided the scoop:

"The new tower rises dramatically on the southeastern shores of Lago Dorado ('Golden Lake'). It offers 545 modern guest rooms (including 50 suites and club-level services), a grand two-story lobby, new meeting venues, new lounges and a rooftop restaurant with spectacular views. The distinctive tower is the stylish new gateway to the 2,385-room resort."

Tom Bricker of the Disney Tourist blog also provided a look into Gran Destino, noting it had a Las Vegas-type feel to it. The luxury tower is part of the larger Coronado Springs Resort property, home to Disney World's primary convention center.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports previously reported that Coronado Springs was set to become the primary resort for the remainder of the NBA season.

The Grand Floridian has long been known as one of Disney World's best resorts and ranks No. 2 on Trip Advisor's list of the top Disney properties worldwide. The Yacht Club is right behind at No. 3.

Smith also noted that teams may move around depending on how the season develops.

"If a team advances further than expected, they may move resorts. Per Walt Disney World sources that is a discussion that will be had with the NBA if/when appropriate," he said.

The NBA is planning on an eight-game schedule for each team to finish the regular season, followed by a play-in tournament (if necessary) and a standard 16-team playoff featuring best-of-seven series in each round.