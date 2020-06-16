Bayern Munich Capture 8th Straight Bundesliga Title with 1-0 Win vs. Bremen

Bayern Munich Capture 8th Straight Bundesliga Title with 1-0 Win vs. BremenJune 16, 2020
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
The Bundesliga belongs to Bayern Munich yet again.
For the eighth straight year, the German giants have won the league title, clinching it Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Bayern Munich seal Bundesliga title against Werder Bremen