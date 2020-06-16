Bayern Munich Capture 8th Straight Bundesliga Title with 1-0 Win vs. Bremen

BREMEN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich wears a shirt and cap in celebration of securing the Bundesliga title following their victory in the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Wohninvest Weserstadion on June 16, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The Bundesliga belongs to Bayern Munich yet again. 

For the eighth straight year, the German giants have won the league title, clinching it Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen

                    

